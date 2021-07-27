Joe Fraser and James Hall are in the final of the men’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The pair were part of Team GB’s quartet that finished fourth in the men’s team final with Max Whitlock MBE and Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Fraser, who grabbed gold at the World Championships in Stuttgart in 2019, has been public about the inspiration provided by teammate and former Olympic champion Max Whitlock, who took bronze in the same category at Rio 2016.

“Max is a massive role model and I have been lucky to have been with him in numerous teams through my senior career,” Fraser said.

“Max has always given me great advice and I know that everything he tells me is in good faith. He believes in all of us and our abilities, just as we believe in him. I am very grateful that he is so humble and you can talk to him about anything.”

Fraser was an impressive fifth in qualification (86.298), Hall was 16th (84.431), with Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto leading (88.531).

Joe Fraser of Team Great Britain competes on parallel bars (Getty)

The men’s individual all-around final kicks off on 28 July at 11:15 AM BST (7:15 PM local time) at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Fraser's rotation starts with floor exercise, then the pommel horse, the rings, the vault and the parallel bars before rounding out with the horizontal bar.

While Hall's rotation is as follows: pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar, floor exercise.

James Hall of Team Great Britain competes on parallel bars (Getty)

The final is also made up of ROC's Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy, China's Sun Wei and Xiao Ruoteng, Japan's Hashimoto and Kitazono Takeru, Turkey's Adem Asil and Ahmet Onder, the United States' Samuel Mikulak and Brody Malone, Brazil's Cao Souza and Diogo Soares, Taipei's Lee Chih Kai and Tang Chia-Hung, Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi, Ukrain's Petro Pakhiuk and Illia Kovtun, Germany's Lukas Dauser and Philipp Herder, Korea's Lee Junho, Switzerland's Benjamin Gischard and Eddy Yusof.

You can watch the action in the men’s individual all-around final live on Discovery + and Eurosport.