Olympics 2024 live stream: How to watch every Paris event online and on TV

The Summer Olympics are almost upon us, with the biggest event of the sporting calendar beginning on 24 July in Paris.

Three years since the postponed Tokyo Olympics, the world’s best athletes will descend on the French capital with hopes of taking home the most important medal in sport.

The 33rd Olympic Games marks a return to Europe for the first time since London 2012, with Paris becoming one of three cities – along with the UK capital and Los Angeles – to have hosted the games three times.

The French capital last hosted the games 100 years ago, and all eyes will be on the City of Light once more as a new generation of athletes look to write their names in history.

Tickets for the games are still on sale on some platforms, but below we have all the information on how fans at home can watch the action.

How to watch the Olympics in the UK

The BBC is the official broadcaster for the Olympics in the UK, with the action live across BBC channels and on iPlayer.

You can also catch all of the action live on Eurosport and discovery+. Eurosport 1 and 2 will broadcast coverage on every day of the competition between 7am and 10.30pm, and customers can purchase Eurosport as part of a Sky, Virgin Media or TNT package on linear TV.

Discovery+ will be the streaming hub of the Olympics, with coverage spanning around 55 dedicated channels. New customers can sign up for just £3.99 per month as part of a special Olympics offer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When are the Olympics?

The Games begin on 24 July with matches in the football and rugby sevens, though the ‘official’ start to the Olympics takes place on 26 July with the Opening Ceremony at 6.30pm BST. For the first time in history, the ceremony won’t take place in a stadium, but rather along the banks of the Seine.

There is then daily action until 11 August, when the final events take place in several sports – including athletics and basketball – before the Closing Ceremony takes place in the Stade de France at 8pm BST.

