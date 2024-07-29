Support truly

Paris 2024 delivered a thrilling first couple of days of the Olympics, with Monday bringing the first full week and looking set to deliver a truly enormous programme of events.

Monday’s highlights and stars to watch

Tom Daley will be an early one to watch with the final of the men’s synchronised diving, while the Team GB women’s Rugby Sevens will have high hopes of a medal too - they are in action in the afternoon in the group stage.

Tom Pidcock is then another with podium potential in the cross country mountain biking.

Finals will be taking place in the 200m swimming too, with Team GB hoping to have finalists there - and of course there will be plenty more tennis to watch too, including Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.

Team GB today (all times BST)

Medal final in bold

7:30am Badminton - women’s singles group (Kirsty Gilmour)

8:30am Shooting - trap men’s qualification (John Coward-Holley, Nathan Hales)

8:30am Archery - men’s elimination (GB v Chinese Taipei)

10am Diving - men’s synchronised 10m platform final (Tom Daley and Noah Williams)

9am Judo - women’s 57kg elimination (Lele Nairne, 11th on mat 1)

11:15am Sailing - women’s skiff (Freya Black and Saskia Tidey)

12pm Table tennis - men’s singles (Liam Pitchford)

1pm Rugby sevens - women’s Pool B (GB vs South Africa)

1:05pm Sailing - men’s skiff (James Peters and Fynn Sterritt)

1:10pm Cycling - men’s mountain bike cross country (Thomas Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge)

2:30pm Canoe slalom - men’s single semifinal (Adam Burgess)

2:43pm Sailing - women’s windsurfing (Emma Wilson)

3:01pm Sailing - men’s windsurfing (Sam Sills)

4pm Hockey - women’s Pool B (GB v Australia)

4pm Tennis - men’s singles (Dan Evans)

6:30pm Badminton - men’s doubles Group A (GB v Canada)

8:20pm Boxing - men’s +92kg round of 16 (Delicious Orie)

Paris 2024 Day 3 (Monday July 29) schedule in full (all times BST)

Archery

8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations

Men’s team eliminations 1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm : Women’s group phase (1 match)

: Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16 2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final

Diving

10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals

Fencing

8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals;

Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals; 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats

Rugby sevens

1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds

Women’s pool rounds 7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals

Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; 8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1

Surfing

6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats

Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 400m individual medley: final, men’s 200m free: final, women’s 100m back: semi-finals, men’s 100m back: final, women’s 100m breast: final, women’s 200m free: final

Table tennis

9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1

Men’s and women’s singles round 1 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis

Mixed doubles semis 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo