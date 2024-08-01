The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Today at the Olympics: Thursday’s schedule as Simone Biles goes for individual gold at Paris 2024
Olympic competition continues in Paris with another loaded day of medal events
Louise Thomas
Team GB look for more medals at the Olympics on Thursday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Thursday’s highlights and stars to watch
The world’s eyes will be on Simone Biles once more today as the greatest gymnast of all time bids for her sixth Olympic gold medal in the sport’s most coveted event, the individual all-around final (5.15pm BST). Her biggest competition may well come from fellow American Suni Lee, who won gold in Biles’ absence in Tokyo and who impressed during the USA’s team win on Tuesday. And look out for Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in Tokyo and is the reigning Olympic champion on the vault.
Britain will hope to scoop at least one gold in the various rowing finals, with flagbearer Helen Glover competing in the women’s four (10.50am) before Team GB’s world champions go in the men’s four (11.10am).
Golf makes its first appearance of these Olympics with round one of the men’s competition (8am) at Le Golf National, featuring Rory McIlroy for Ireland. He goes up against American duo Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, while Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are the British pair.
American, Australia and Canada will face off in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay (9.03pm) in the pool, after Canadian teenage star Summer McIntosh has bid for the women’s 200m fly title (7.30pm).
And athletics makes it first appearance in these Games, technically, with the women’s and men’s 20km race walks (6.30am and 8.20am).
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch today (all times BST)
Athletics, men’s 20km walk, 6.30am (Callum Wilkinson)
Rowing, women’s double sculls, 10.18am (Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde)
Rowing, women’s four, 10.50am (Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten)
Rowing, men’s four, 11.10am (Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge, Frederick Davidson)
Canoe Slalom, men’s K1 final 5.30pm (Joe Clarke)
Gymnastics, women’s individual all-around final, 5.15pm (Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton)
Swimming, Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, 9.03pm (tbc)
Day 6 (Thursday 1 August) – 18 medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
- 2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
- 5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final 🥇
Athletics
- 6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final 🥇
- 8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final 🥇
Badminton
- 7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals
- 12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16
- 5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
- 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals 🥇
Cycling (BMX racing)
- 7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs
Equestrian
- 10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier
Fencing
- 9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.10pm-9pm: Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout 🥇
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds 🥇
Rowing
- 8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final 🥇
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy 🥇
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals 🥇
- 11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final 🥇
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
Tennis
- 11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
- 11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
- 11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
- 6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
