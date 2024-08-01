Support truly

Team GB look for more medals at the Olympics on Thursday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Thursday’s highlights and stars to watch

The world’s eyes will be on Simone Biles once more today as the greatest gymnast of all time bids for her sixth Olympic gold medal in the sport’s most coveted event, the individual all-around final (5.15pm BST). Her biggest competition may well come from fellow American Suni Lee, who won gold in Biles’ absence in Tokyo and who impressed during the USA’s team win on Tuesday. And look out for Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in Tokyo and is the reigning Olympic champion on the vault.

Britain will hope to scoop at least one gold in the various rowing finals, with flagbearer Helen Glover competing in the women’s four (10.50am) before Team GB’s world champions go in the men’s four (11.10am).

Golf makes its first appearance of these Olympics with round one of the men’s competition (8am) at Le Golf National, featuring Rory McIlroy for Ireland. He goes up against American duo Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, while Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are the British pair.

American, Australia and Canada will face off in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay (9.03pm) in the pool, after Canadian teenage star Summer McIntosh has bid for the women’s 200m fly title (7.30pm).

And athletics makes it first appearance in these Games, technically, with the women’s and men’s 20km race walks (6.30am and 8.20am).

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch today (all times BST)

Athletics, men’s 20km walk, 6.30am (Callum Wilkinson)

Rowing, women’s double sculls, 10.18am (Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde)

Rowing, women’s four, 10.50am (Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten)

Rowing, men’s four, 11.10am (Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge, Frederick Davidson)

Canoe Slalom, men’s K1 final 5.30pm (Joe Clarke)

Gymnastics, women’s individual all-around final, 5.15pm (Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton)

Swimming, Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, 9.03pm (tbc)

Day 6 (Thursday 1 August) – 18 medal events

Archery

8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Men’s and women’s individual eliminations 2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final 🥇

Athletics

6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final 🥇

🥇 8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final 🥇

Badminton

7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals

Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals 12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16

Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16 5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals 🥇

Cycling (BMX racing)

7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs

Equestrian

10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier

Fencing

9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.10pm-9pm: Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout 🥇

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds 🥇

Rowing

8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final 🥇

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy 🥇

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals 🥇

🥇 11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats

Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final 🥇

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Tennis

11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals

Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals 11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals

Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals 11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals

Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals 6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo