Great Britain go for bronze in the men’s rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics and come up against a talented Argentina side on day five in Tokyo.
Team GB meet the South Americans after losing 29-7 in the semi-finals to New Zealand, who will meet Fiji in the gold medal match.
Team GB will now hope to add a second successive podium finish after claiming silver in Rio, with defeat to Fiji in the final, in an emotionally-charged journey to the Games.
Follow live updates from the bronze medal match and build-up to a colossal match between NZ and champions Fiji:
Tokyo Olympics: Gold for Primoz Roglic in men’s time trial!
Wout van Aert and Filippo Ganna cross the line, but neither are threatening the top of the podium, and it’s gold for Primoz Roglic!
After the disappointments of the previous two Tour de France races, it’s a worthy win for the 31-year-old - and a first Olympic medal for the Slovenian.
Geraint Thomas finishes 12th, as his wait for a first Olympic road medal goes on. Dumoulin and Dennis take silver and bronze, with Steffan Kung finishing 0.4 seconds off the podium!
1) Primoz Roglic - 55:04.19
2) Tom Dumoulin +1:01.39
3) Rohan Dennis +1:03.90
4) Steffan Kung +1:04.30
5) Filippo Ganna +1:05.74
6) Wout van Aert +1:40.53
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s time trial latest
Here comes Roglic - and the Slovenian smashes Dumoulin’s time! It’s 55:04.19, one minute and one second faster than Dumoulin to take the overall lead.
The gold medal is surely his now. Wout van Aert, about 10km further behind, has dropped off Roglic’s pace significantly, while Filippo Ganna is clocking around 45 seconds short.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s time trial latest
We’re approaching the final 10-15 minutes of the men’s time trial and Primoz Roglic is potentially a few kilometers away from an Olympic gold.
Tom Dumoulin crosses the line with a time of 56:05.58 to set the fastest time overall, over a minute ahead of the Uran’s time, but Roglic has clocked faster splits than the Dutchman.
It could be good enough for a medal position, however.
Tokyo Olympics: Liam Broady into deciding set against Jeremy Chardy
Liam Broady is battling hard in the men’s tennis singles. The 27-year-old, who claimed the best win of his career so far against Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz yesterday, dropped the first set against Frenchman Chardy on a tie-break, but has just broken his opponent in the second set before serving out to level the scores at 1-1.
The Briton is into a deciding set as he looks to make his way into the quarter-finals.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s time trial latest at halfway
All the contenders have now reached the halfway stage in the men’s time trial - and it’s Primoz Roglic who is leading the way.
The Slovenian is in pole position to win the gold but Filippo Ganna, Wout van Aert, Tom Dumoulin and the Australian Rohan Dennis are all within 10 seconds or so of his time.
Thomas has dropped off significantly, a race too far perhaps after a tough summer for the 2018 Tour de France winner.
Tokyo Olympics: Support for Simone Biles after withdrawal
Support for Simone Biles has been pouring in from fellow athletes and public figures after she withdrew from the women’s team all-around final on Tuesday. Biles has also withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around final, citing mental health concerns.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s time trial latest
Wout van Aert reaches the 15km checkpoint and sets a blistering split of 18:15.30 - putting him ahead of Primoz Roglic and Filippo Ganna at that stage.
Tom Dumoulin sets the new fastest time at halfway, and is around a minute ahead of Uran based on his halfway time. It looks like it’s going to be a real scrap for the medals with not a lot to separate the contenders.
Geraint Thomas’ hopes look to be slipping away. He’s already about 30 seconds behind the leaders after 15km.
Tokyo Olympics: Defeat for Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles
There will be no fourth Olympic medal for Andy Murray after he and Team GB partner Joe Salisbury were defeated by Croatia’s Marian Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.
Defeat was neither swift nor expected after the British duo made the kind of start that suggested they were to continue the medal rush instigated by their team-mates at the start of the week.
But after winning the first set 6-4, breaking serve on the very first game of the match, they let slip a 4-2 lead in second set, which was eventually taken on a 7-2 tie-breaker by the Croatians. Revitalised, Cilic and Dodig then took the championship tie-breaker 10-7 to send them into the semi-finals.
“I wanted to try and win a medal with Joe,” said Murray, disappointed at how the match panned out, especially given the nature of this defeat.
“I wish that today could have gone differently and had another chance with Joe to win a medal. We were so close. That’s what’s disappointing.”
Tokyo Olympics: Geraint Thomas underway in men’s time trial
Geraint Thomas takes off in the men’s individual time trial, carrying the hopes of Team GB for a cycling road medal in Tokyo.
Thomas, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner on the track, will be hoping for better fortune today after he crashed out of the road race on Saturday.
The Colombian Rigoberto Uran has just taken the lead from the Belgian Remco Evenepoel with a time of 57:18.69, but the big names are all out on the road now, with Wout Van Aert and world champion Filippo Ganna still to come.
In terms of other British hopes, Tao Geoghegan Hart finished around four minutes behind the leaders with a time of 1:01:44.81.
Tokyo Olympics: GB pair fall short in 3m springboard final
Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher have finished outside of the medal places in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final. It’s seventh for the GB pair following a score of 382.80.
It’s a disappointing result for Goodfellow and Laugher after they won a World Cup gold in this event ahead of the Olympics.
China win the gold with 467.82, well clear of the USA (444.36) and Germany (404.73).
Laugher still has the individual 3m springboard event to come.
