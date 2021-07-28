✕ Close Tokyo 2020 round-up

Great Britain go for bronze in the men’s rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics and come up against a talented Argentina side on day five in Tokyo.

Team GB meet the South Americans after losing 29-7 in the semi-finals to New Zealand, who will meet Fiji in the gold medal match.

Team GB will now hope to add a second successive podium finish after claiming silver in Rio, with defeat to Fiji in the final, in an emotionally-charged journey to the Games.

Follow live updates from the bronze medal match and build-up to a colossal match between NZ and champions Fiji: