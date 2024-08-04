Support truly

Shericka Jackson has pulled out of the women's 200m due to injury.

The Jamaican, a two-time world champion at 200m, withdrew from the 100m earlier in the week, but maintained she would be fit in time to compete at her preferred distance.

The news follows compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s withdrawal from the 100m semi-final on Saturday, following a strange disagreement over a “rule change” entering a warm-up track in the hours before.

Jackson, Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah were part of the Jamaican trio who swept the podium for the 100m at Tokyo 2020.

Thompson-Herah, the five-time Olympic champion and gold medalist over 100m and 200m in Tokyo, withdrew last month with an Achilles problem.

Jamaica's hopes of a 200m medal now rest with Niesha Burgher and Lanae-Tava Thomas.

Jackson last raced on 9 July at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, but pulled up on the home stretch of the 200m, prompting her to not double at Paris 2024.

“That decision was based on coach and I,” Jackson said this week. “It’s a combination of a lot of stuff. And I made that decision not to contest the 100m… and focus only on the 200, and I think we're pretty happy with that. I just [want] to compete at my best, as everybody is here to win.

Shericka Jackson in action at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month ( AP )

“The focus is on the individual event first and then we speak about the relay after…”

The absence of Jackson, who holds a national record of 21.41secs, opens up the event with the Saint Lucia’s 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred and the USA’s Gabby Thomas no the favourites, with Team GB’s hopes resting with Daryl Neita, Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams.

Fraser-Pryce revealed her disappointment at her Games ending on Saturday night, stating: “It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment.

“I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008.

“The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career.

“With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day.”