Simone Biles will return to Tokyo Olympic competition on Tuesday in the balance beam final, it has been confirmed.

The 24-year-old has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday after one rotation, citing mental health concerns.

But she will return to action for the balance beam final alongside Team USA teammate and all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.

The competition will begin on Tuesday morning at 9.50am GMT, which is 4.50am ET, and in the US it can be live streamed on the NBC Olympics website, Peacock, or the NBC Sports app.

NBC will also replay the event in their primetime coverage, which starts at 8pm ET on Tuesday.

She has been named as the third of eight starters in the final, for which she qualified in seventh place last Sunday.

A statement on Monday from USA Gymnastics confirmed the news.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

The four-time defending Olympic champion took herself out of the women’s team final after just one rotation before going on to withdraw herself from the individual finals for vault, uneven bars and floor.

But she will return on beam on Tuesday, an apparatus where she won a bronze medal in Rio five years ago.

Biles, who was a vocal presence in the Ariake Arena when cheering her teammate Lee to all-around gold on Friday, said in a social media post on Friday that she was continuing to suffer from a phenomenon known as ‘twisting’.

“It has never transferred to bars and beam for me. This time it’s literally in every event which sucks,” she said.

“(You) literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever, not having an inch of control over your body.”

The eight gymnasts who scored the highest on the beam in qualifying, a maximum of two per country, will compete in the final.

Each of the gymnast’s routine will get one score for difficulty and another for execution, and the two will be added for a final score.