Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s 100m final after Max Whitlock retains pommel title
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
The new fastest man in the world is Lamont Marcell Jacobs. The Italian athlete won gold in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, posting a time of 9.80 seconds. Fred Kerley of United States took silver, 0.04s behind, with Andre De Grasse claiming bronze for Canada, on a dramatic evening at the Olympic Stadium which saw Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified for a false start.
Earlier in the afternoon, Max Whitlock won gold on the men’s pommel horse to retain his Olympic title, continuing a stunning day for Team GB in Tokyo which had already produced a stunning BMX freestyle gold for Charlotte Worthington and history in the pool for Duncan Scott.
Worthington became the first woman to land a 360-backflip as GB won their second BMX gold of the Games while Scott became the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympics as Team GB took silver in the men’s 4x100m medley final.
Whitlock recorded a huge score of 15.583 and then watched as what was left of the field failed to beat his effort, as he retained his pommel horse crown to become one of Great Britain’s most decorated Olympians with three golds and six medals overall.
Follow all the latest news, results and medals below.
Tokyo Olympics: What happened today at the Games?
- Italy’s Lamont Jacobs shocked the field as he became the men’s 100m champion; Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start in the final
- It came on a dramatic evening at the Olympic Stadium after Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim shared high jump gold
- Moments before, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas obliterated the world record of as she stormed to a gold medal in the women’s triple jump
- It was another successful day for Team GB in Tokyo, with Max Whitlock defending his title in the pommel horse final for his third Olympic gold medal
- Charlotte Worthington was the story of the morning as she claimed gold for GB in the BMX freestyle final with a historic 360-degree backflip
- Great Britain’s best ever performance in the pool was sealed by a silver in the men’s 4x100m medley, as Duncan Scott made history with a fourth medal
- Caeleb Dressel won his fifth gold medal of the Games as he topped the field in the 50m freestyle before adding 4x100m medley gold with Team USA
- Rebecca Andrade won a historic gymnastics gold for Brazil in the women’s vault; Nina Derwael won gold in the uneven bars as Sunisa Lee took bronze
- Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career as he thrashed Karen Khachanov to seal gold for Germany in the men’s tennis singles
- Xander Schauffele won gold after a dramatic final day of the men’s golf, as Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey missed out after a seven-way bronze playoff
- In the boxing ring, four more medals were guaranteed for Team GB, as Frazer Clarke’s fight ended in bizarre fashion after his opponent staged a protest
- Great Britain’s men’s hockey team were eliminated by India after a 3-1 defeat in the quarter-finals
To come tomorrow:
- There will be big hopes for more GB success in the velodrome as the track cycling begins, with Jason and Laura Kenny chasing history in Tokyo
- Laura Kenny takes part in the women’s team sprint and will be aiming to win her fifth gold medal - here is when she will compete tomorrow
- The women’s 5000m, women’s 100m hurdles and men’s long jump finals headline another packed day of athletics. Click here for the full schedule
- Laura Muir will get her 1500m campaign underway in the first heats. She spoke to Vithushan Ehantharajah about her pursuit of a gold medal
- GB gymnastics twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will be competing in the women’s floor final, starting at 09:57am BST
- The semi-finals of the women’s football tournament take place with USA vs Canada at 09:00am and Australia vs Sweden at 12:00pm
- GB’s women take on Spain in the quarter-finals of the hockey tournament at 1:00pm , as they look to defend their gold medal won in Rio
- Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell go for gold in the final race of the men’s 49er category, while further medals could be won on Tuesday
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of day eight of the Tokyo Olympics
Former BBC bosses call for change in rules after complaints over Olympics coverage
Two former BBC chairmen have called on the government to investigate changing broadcast rules so that viewers can watch more of the Olympic Games for free.
Lord Grade and Sir Michael Lyons told the Daily Mail that the lack of comprehensive coverage of Tokyo 2020 has been "disappointing" and asked politicians to consider broadening the rules on sporting events that must be shown on free-to-air TV.
Currently, the BBC can broadcast a maximum of two live Olympics events at a time -- despite airing numerous simultaneous events during the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.
Joanna Taylor reports:
Former BBC bosses call for change in rules after complaints over Olympics coverage
Lord Grade and Sir Michael Lyons said that the lack of live Tokyo 2020 events broadcast by the BBC is ‘disappointing’
Final leg underway with the mixed triathlon relay
Great Britain is currently leading in the mixed triathlon relay.
The competition is in the final leg, which is a 2k run.
Team USA and Team France are currently trailing behind as they attempt to pass Team GB and win the gold medal.
Great Britain wins the Olympics’ first mixed triathlon relay
Great Britain put up an amazing win on Saturday morning by finishing in first in the mixed triathlon relay – an event first in Olympic Games history.
Triathlete Alex Yee finished the race for Team GB after he was given a lead from teammates Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth, and Georgia Taylor-Brown.
The United States earned the silver in the race and France took the bronze.
Ian Thorpe inspires legions of new fans with Olympic commentary
Ian Thorpe inspires legions of new fans with Olympic commentary
Star won five gold medals during glittering career
Team GB’s Jessie Knight experiences huge upset in 400m hurdles
The women’s 400m hurdles did not go as Jessie Knight intended on Saturday morning.
The British athlete, who is the country’s champion for the event, experienced a massive fall at the first hurdle during the event – putting her out of contention.
This fall came after the race was forced to reset when several athletes thought they heard a second gun, which would indicate for them to stop racing and return to the start line.
After resetting, the race was off but Knight tripped as she approached the first hurdle.
Sydney McLaughlin, the favourite to take gold in the finals, easily came in first for the heat.
United States defeats Brazil in women’s beach volleyball
The women’s beach volleyball pair for Team USA continued their undefeated streak by winning against Brazil on Saturday morning.
The match was tighter than others with it ending 15-11 in the third set after Brazil won the first set and the United States narrowly won the second set.
Teammates Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil now remain undefeated in Pool D for women’s beach volleyball with a 3-0 record.
Team USA will easily move onto the quarter-finals for the event, which will start on 2 August.
Jonny Brownlee gets hands on elusive Olympic gold as GB win mixed team relay at Tokyo 2020
Jonny Brownlee won his first gold medal in his final Olympic race as Great Britain dominated the inaugural mixed relay in Tokyo, reports Eleanor Crooks.
Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday but he played a key role in Britain's third triathlon medal of the week.
After an excellent first leg from Jess Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from his rivals, and individual silver medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee maintained the advantage to claim Britain's seventh gold of the Games.
Full story here:
Jonny Brownlee gets hands on elusive Olympic gold as GB win mixed team relay
The quartet of Jess Learmonth, Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee held off the United States and France.
Heartbreak for GB's Jessie Knight as she crashes into first hurdle in 400m hurdles heat
There was heartbreak for Great Britain's Jessie Knight as she crashed into the first hurdle in her 400m hurdles heat at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
Knight, 27, appeared to trip before she made it to the first hurdle in her race and ended up tumbling into it and was left sprawled on the floor.
It was a devastating moment for the athlete, who was also one of the six British athletes forced to isolate in Tokyo after coming into close contact with a passenger on her flight to Japan.
Graeme Massie has the full story:
Heartbreak for GB’s Jessie Knight as she crashes into first hurdle in 400m heat
There was heartbreak for Great Britain’s Jessie Knight as she crashed into the first hurdle in her 400m hurdles heat at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies