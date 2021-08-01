As it happenedended1627851858

Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s 100m final after Max Whitlock retains pommel title

Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 01 August 2021 22:04
comments
Dina Asher-Smith: Tearful Team GB sprint star pulls out of Olympic 200m with hamstring injury

The new fastest man in the world is Lamont Marcell Jacobs. The Italian athlete won gold in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, posting a time of 9.80 seconds. Fred Kerley of United States took silver, 0.04s behind, with Andre De Grasse claiming bronze for Canada, on a dramatic evening at the Olympic Stadium which saw Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified for a false start.

Earlier in the afternoon, Max Whitlock won gold on the men’s pommel horse to retain his Olympic title, continuing a stunning day for Team GB in Tokyo which had already produced a stunning BMX freestyle gold for Charlotte Worthington and history in the pool for Duncan Scott.

Worthington became the first woman to land a 360-backflip as GB won their second BMX gold of the Games while Scott became the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympics as Team GB took silver in the men’s 4x100m medley final.

Whitlock recorded a huge score of 15.583 and then watched as what was left of the field failed to beat his effort, as he retained his pommel horse crown to become one of Great Britain’s most decorated Olympians with three golds and six medals overall.

Follow all the latest news, results and medals below.

Recommended

1627830032

Tokyo Olympics: What happened today at the Games?

To come tomorrow:

  • There will be big hopes for more GB success in the velodrome as the track cycling begins, with Jason and Laura Kenny chasing history in Tokyo
  • Laura Kenny takes part in the women’s team sprint and will be aiming to win her fifth gold medal - here is when she will compete tomorrow
  • The women’s 5000m, women’s 100m hurdles and men’s long jump finals headline another packed day of athletics. Click here for the full schedule
  • Laura Muir will get her 1500m campaign underway in the first heats. She spoke to Vithushan Ehantharajah about her pursuit of a gold medal
  • GB gymnastics twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will be competing in the women’s floor final, starting at 09:57am BST
  • The semi-finals of the women’s football tournament take place with USA vs Canada at 09:00am and Australia vs Sweden at 12:00pm
  • GB’s women take on Spain in the quarter-finals of the hockey tournament at 1:00pm , as they look to defend their gold medal won in Rio
  • Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell go for gold in the final race of the men’s 49er category, while further medals could be won on Tuesday
Jamie Braidwood1 August 2021 16:00
1627688228

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of day eight of the Tokyo Olympics

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 00:37
1627688396

Former BBC bosses call for change in rules after complaints over Olympics coverage

Two former BBC chairmen have called on the government to investigate changing broadcast rules so that viewers can watch more of the Olympic Games for free.

Lord Grade and Sir Michael Lyons told the Daily Mail that the lack of comprehensive coverage of Tokyo 2020 has been "disappointing" and asked politicians to consider broadening the rules on sporting events that must be shown on free-to-air TV.

Currently, the BBC can broadcast a maximum of two live Olympics events at a time -- despite airing numerous simultaneous events during the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

Joanna Taylor reports:

Former BBC bosses call for change in rules after complaints over Olympics coverage

Lord Grade and Sir Michael Lyons said that the lack of live Tokyo 2020 events broadcast by the BBC is ‘disappointing’

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 00:39
1627689193

Final leg underway with the mixed triathlon relay

Great Britain is currently leading in the mixed triathlon relay.

The competition is in the final leg, which is a 2k run.

Team USA and Team France are currently trailing behind as they attempt to pass Team GB and win the gold medal.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 00:53
1627689617

Great Britain wins the Olympics’ first mixed triathlon relay

Great Britain put up an amazing win on Saturday morning by finishing in first in the mixed triathlon relay – an event first in Olympic Games history.

Triathlete Alex Yee finished the race for Team GB after he was given a lead from teammates Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth, and Georgia Taylor-Brown.

The United States earned the silver in the race and France took the bronze.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 01:00
1627690938

Ian Thorpe inspires legions of new fans with Olympic commentary

Ian Thorpe inspires legions of new fans with Olympic commentary

Star won five gold medals during glittering career

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 01:22
1627691334

Team GB’s Jessie Knight experiences huge upset in 400m hurdles

The women’s 400m hurdles did not go as Jessie Knight intended on Saturday morning.

The British athlete, who is the country’s champion for the event, experienced a massive fall at the first hurdle during the event – putting her out of contention.

This fall came after the race was forced to reset when several athletes thought they heard a second gun, which would indicate for them to stop racing and return to the start line.

After resetting, the race was off but Knight tripped as she approached the first hurdle.

Sydney McLaughlin, the favourite to take gold in the finals, easily came in first for the heat.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 01:28
1627693183

United States defeats Brazil in women’s beach volleyball

The women’s beach volleyball pair for Team USA continued their undefeated streak by winning against Brazil on Saturday morning.

The match was tighter than others with it ending 15-11 in the third set after Brazil won the first set and the United States narrowly won the second set.

Teammates Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil now remain undefeated in Pool D for women’s beach volleyball with a 3-0 record.

Team USA will easily move onto the quarter-finals for the event, which will start on 2 August.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 01:59
1627693809

Jonny Brownlee gets hands on elusive Olympic gold as GB win mixed team relay at Tokyo 2020

Jonny Brownlee won his first gold medal in his final Olympic race as Great Britain dominated the inaugural mixed relay in Tokyo, reports Eleanor Crooks.

Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday but he played a key role in Britain's third triathlon medal of the week.

After an excellent first leg from Jess Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from his rivals, and individual silver medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee maintained the advantage to claim Britain's seventh gold of the Games.

Full story here:

Jonny Brownlee gets hands on elusive Olympic gold as GB win mixed team relay

The quartet of Jess Learmonth, Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee held off the United States and France.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 02:10
1627694276

Heartbreak for GB's Jessie Knight as she crashes into first hurdle in 400m hurdles heat

There was heartbreak for Great Britain's Jessie Knight as she crashed into the first hurdle in her 400m hurdles heat at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

Knight, 27, appeared to trip before she made it to the first hurdle in her race and ended up tumbling into it and was left sprawled on the floor.

It was a devastating moment for the athlete, who was also one of the six British athletes forced to isolate in Tokyo after coming into close contact with a passenger on her flight to Japan.

Graeme Massie has the full story:

Heartbreak for GB’s Jessie Knight as she crashes into first hurdle in 400m heat

There was heartbreak for Great Britain’s Jessie Knight as she crashed into the first hurdle in her 400m hurdles heat at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Danielle Zoellner31 July 2021 02:17

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments