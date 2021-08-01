✕ Close Dina Asher-Smith: Tearful Team GB sprint star pulls out of Olympic 200m with hamstring injury

The new fastest man in the world is Lamont Marcell Jacobs. The Italian athlete won gold in the Tokyo Olympics 100m final, posting a time of 9.80 seconds. Fred Kerley of United States took silver, 0.04s behind, with Andre De Grasse claiming bronze for Canada, on a dramatic evening at the Olympic Stadium which saw Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified for a false start.

Earlier in the afternoon, Max Whitlock won gold on the men’s pommel horse to retain his Olympic title, continuing a stunning day for Team GB in Tokyo which had already produced a stunning BMX freestyle gold for Charlotte Worthington and history in the pool for Duncan Scott.

Worthington became the first woman to land a 360-backflip as GB won their second BMX gold of the Games while Scott became the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympics as Team GB took silver in the men’s 4x100m medley final.

Whitlock recorded a huge score of 15.583 and then watched as what was left of the field failed to beat his effort, as he retained his pommel horse crown to become one of Great Britain’s most decorated Olympians with three golds and six medals overall.

