The dressage individual freestyle final takes place at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, following the team final on Tuesday, which was won by an imperious Germany.

Team GB picked up a bronze medal and the team’s three riders will again be in action in the individual competition: giving us another chance to enjoy the mastery and artistry of Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Charlotte Dujardin.

Eighteen riders will take part in the freestyle after qualifying during the grand prix events held over the weekend, in which they were split into six groups: guaranteeing a place in the final to the top eight performers.

There has been one change to the expected line-up, however, as Team USA’s Adrienne Lyle was forced to withdraw her mount Salvino, meaning her place will be taken by Canada’s Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu riding All Inn.

As for when we can expect to see Team GB in action, Hester riding En Vogue is up first at approximately 10.20am GMT on Wednesday, followed by Fry on Everdale at 11.25am and then Dujardin on Gio at 12.40pm.

Germany were highly impressive in securing gold on Tuesday and their roster of world number one Isabell Werth, top points scorer Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dorothee Schneider will again pose the greatest medal threat.

Team USA’s Sabine Schut-Kery and Edward Gal and top Danish rider Cathrine Dufour are also hotly tipped.

Team GB have serious pedigree too, however, with Dujardin, 36, having won gold in both team and individual events at London 2012 and individual gold and team silver in Rio five years ago.

Charlotte Dujardin of Team GB during the dressage grand prix competition at the Equestrian Park on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (PA)

Hester, 56, meanwhile has plenty of experience and is competing in his sixth Olympics and was part of the same team with Dujardin that picked up medals at the last two Games.

Twenty-five-year-old Fry, too, is a hugely impressive talent and not to be overlooked.

The dressage freestyle final will be shown on TV on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and on the BBC.