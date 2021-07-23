Hege Riise says she’ll be switching around the Great Britain team for their second Olympic fixture against hosts Japan on Saturday, despite knowing a win will secure progression to the knockout phase.

Ellen White notched a brace to help Team GB see off Chile in the first match, while Japan drew with Canada in their own opener.

Fran Kirby is “back in training” according to manager Riise, though it remains to be seen if she features here after missing that first game. “We want to be sure that we don’t push her and take the time that she needs and the medical team requires,” the head coach noted.

Nikita Parris wants to see Great Britain “improve” on their first showing and pick up another three points as they look to prove their medal credentials.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 11:30am BST on Saturday 24 July in Sapporo.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer. It can also be watched on the Eurosport player and Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Japan should remain at full strength with no injury worries ahead of the game, and may name an unchanged line-up.

Great Britain could still be without Fran Kirby, who missed the opener and is a doubt here. Otherwise, it’s a full squad for Hege Riise to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Japan:Ikeda; Shimizu, Kitamura, Minami, Kumagai; Hasegawa, Nakajima, Miura, Shiokoshi; Iwabuchi, Sugasawa

Great Britain: Roebuck; Bronze, Bright, Houghton, Daly; Weir, Walsh; Hemp, Stanway, Little; White

Odds

Japan 27/11

Draw 5/2

Great Britain 24/19

Prediction

Team GB to continue their good start and record another victory over the hosts. Japan 1-2 Great Britain.