Sweden vs Canada LIVE: Tokyo 2020 women’s football final news, teams, line-ups and more today
Both nations guaranteed a medal but gold is on the line in Yokohama
Sweden face Canada in the final of the women’s football at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, with the gold medal game taking place in Yokohama.
Both these nations picked up medals in Rio 2016, but neither got the gold they are both searching for this time around - Sweden took silver, Canada the bronze, both edged out by Germany along the way. One of them will be celebrating wildly come full-time on this occasion, however, with Sweden having overcome Japan and Australia to get back into the final, and Canada seeing off Brazil and United States en route to the Nissan Stadium showpiece event.
Team USA eventually took the bronze medal on Thursday after a thrilling seven-goal encounter with Australia, but now it’s all eyes on Sweden and Canada to see who triumphs as Olympic champions in Japan.
Follow all the team news and action between Sweden and Canada in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics live below:
Sweden vs Canada: Confirmed line-ups
For Canada, captain Christine Sinclair wins an incredible 303rd cap at senior international level, a quite astounding total. She has a mere 187 goals, too.
Canada XI: Labbe; Lawrence, Gilles, Buchanan, Chapman; Quinn, Scott, Fleming; Sinclair; Prince, Beckie.
Sweden’s line-up is in as they go for gold - no real surprises in a very consistent side. Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl has been exceptionally consistent, captain Kosovare Asllani has surpassed 150 caps during the Olympics and forward Fridolina Rolfo scored the only goal of the game in the semis.
Sweden XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Eriksson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Seger; Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo
Sweden vs Canada: Women’s football gold medal match at Tokyo Olympics
Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Sweden vs Canada, as the pair meet to battle for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Both these nations are set for back-to-back medals, having won silver and bronze respectively five years ago in Rio, but it’s the elusive gold they want this time around.
Sweden have won every single match they have played at the Games so far this summer, while it has been a slow-burning improvement for Canada, built on not conceding a goal in the knockouts - it should prove a tremendous encounter in Yokohama.
