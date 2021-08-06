✕ Close Tom Daley shows off finished Olympics cardigan

Sweden face Canada in the final of the women’s football at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, with the gold medal game taking place in Yokohama.

Both these nations picked up medals in Rio 2016, but neither got the gold they are both searching for this time around - Sweden took silver, Canada the bronze, both edged out by Germany along the way. One of them will be celebrating wildly come full-time on this occasion, however, with Sweden having overcome Japan and Australia to get back into the final, and Canada seeing off Brazil and United States en route to the Nissan Stadium showpiece event.

Team USA eventually took the bronze medal on Thursday after a thrilling seven-goal encounter with Australia, but now it’s all eyes on Sweden and Canada to see who triumphs as Olympic champions in Japan.

