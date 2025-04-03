Grand National LIVE: Final runners and riders released on day one of Aintree Festival
The high point of the British horse racing season is upon us with Aintree Festival getting underway today.
Its headline event, the Grand National, takes place on Saturday 5 April, but there’s a thrilling list of races taking place in the build-up to the weekend’s showpiece.
Today’s Aintree Hurdle will be one of the races of the season as two titans face off: Lossiemouth, winner of the Mares’ Hurdle for a second successive year at Cheltenham last month, and Constitution Hill, who took a heavy fall at Prestbury Park when a nailed-on favourite for the Champion Hurdle.
The field has been taking shape this week, with 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin a notable absence, and final runners for the weekend will be confirmed on Thursday morning.
Follow all the build-up and action with The Independent’s liveblog:
Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.
Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.
The Grand National headlines the British horse racing calendar of 2025 in just a few short days.
With 34 horses poised to arrive at the start line, I Am Maximus will hope for a repeat after a dominant victory in 2024.
But the Gordon Elliott horse is not the favourite this year, and neither is Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, who has now been scratched after topping the market within minutes of claiming a glorious upset over Galopin des Champs in the iconic race at Prestbury Park.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day one at the Aintree Festival as we build up to one of the highlights of the racing calendar, the Grand National.
Lots in store before that, though...
