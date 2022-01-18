Grand National 2025 LIVE: Runners and riders announced for Aintree
Follow all the action as Aintree gets underway and the complete field for this weekend’s action is revealed
The high point of the British horse racing season is upon us with Aintree Festival getting underway today.
Its headline event, the Grand National, takes place on Saturday 5 April, but there’s a thrilling list of races taking place in the build-up to the weekend’s showpiece.
Today’s Aintree Hurdle will be one of the races of the season as two titans face off: Lossiemouth, winner of the Mares’ Hurdle for a second successive year at Cheltenham last month, and Constitution Hill, who took a heavy fall at Prestbury Park when a nailed-on favourite for the Champion Hurdle.
The field has been taking shape this week, with 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin a notable absence, and final runners for the weekend will be confirmed on Thursday morning.
Follow all the build-up and action with The Independent’s liveblog:
More info on ground conditions
Ground conditions for Day One of the Grand National meeting:
Mildmay & Hurdle Courses: Good to Soft, Good in places
Grand National Course: Good to Soft
There was 17.5mm of rain in March. Temperatures reached 18C on Monday, 16.5C on Tuesday and 18C on Wednesday. Watering commenced the week commencing 17th March, with an average of 60-70mm applied.
It is a dry, sunny forecast today with temperatures of 19C
'Good to Soft' going at Aintree today
The latest ground report at Aintree has the official going as Good to Soft, Good (in places) on the Mildmay Course and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course.
Grand National to receive worldwide TV exposure
This Saturday’s Randox Grand National at Aintree will receive worldwide TV exposure with more than 30 broadcasters showcasing live the world’s most famous Jumps race to around 170 countries.
Working with The Jockey Club, which owns and operates Aintree Racecourse, Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media have secured a wide range of broadcasters for the iconic race, which will see 34 runners and riders take on 30 unique fences over four-and-a-quarter miles.
Leading broadcasters such as SuperSport (Africa), ESPN (LATAM and Caribbean), Fanduel (US), Viaplay and Setanta (Europe) have signed up, while those showing the race for the first time include FanCode (160m users in India), Sportsnet (Canada), D-Smart (Turkey) and Charlton (Israel).
Fox Sports will include highlights on its American network for the first time.
Aintree day one racecard
1:45pm: Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)
2:20pm: Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)
2:55pm: Aintree Bowl (Grade 1)
3:30pm: Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)
4:05pm: Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase
4:40pm: Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)
5:15pm: Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)
Trains cancelled ahead of Grand National day one
Merseyrail have cancelled several trains this morning as fans look to arrive at Aintree Racecourse for the opening day of the festival.
The explanation is due to a train fault earlier this morning and the train operator said the issues are impacting the Ellesmere Port line, Southport and Hunts Cross line, Ormskirk line and Headbolt Lane via Kirkby line.
Grand National 2025 entries - ranked by current odds
- Stumptown 9/1
- Iroko 10/1
- I Am Maximus 11/1
- Vanillier 11/1
- Hewick 11/1
- Perceval Legallois 12/1
- Intense Raffles 14/1
- Minella Cocooner 16/1
- Kandoo Kid 20/1
- Meetingofthewaters 22/1
- Hyland 22/1
- Three Card Brag 25/1
- Grangeclare West 25/1
- Nick Rockett 28/1
- Beauport 28/1
- Senior Chief 28/1
- Monbeg Genius 33/1
- Minella Indo 33/1
- Bravemansgame 50/1
- Duffle Coat 66/1
- Threeunderthrufive 66/1
- Appreciate It 80/1
- Twig 80/1
- Broadway Boy 80/1
- Fil Dor 80/1
- Stay Away Fay 100/1
- Chantry House 100/1
- Coko Beach 100/1
- Conflated 100/1
- Hitman 100/1
- Idas Boy 125/1
- Horantzau D’Airy 150/1
- Royale Pagaille 150/1
- Celebre D’Allen 150/1
Bookmakers bracing themselves for frantic Grand National
Coral are another bookmaker bracing themselves for a frantic Grand National weekend with spokesman Dave Stevens worried about a ‘shark’ attack.
Colourful handler John ‘Shark’ Hanlon trains 2023 King George winner Hewick – purchased for just £800 in case you hadn’t heard the story – and victory for the classy 10-year-old would represent a nightmare result for the Barking firm.
Stevens said: “Without doubt, Hewick is our worst worst result, as we have laid him at 50/1 for the National at the start of the jump season.
“Shark Hanlon has already pulled off a couple of major results with his bargain buy and a Grand National win with Hewick would be an incredible story.
“We estimate that a third of the adult population in Britain will have a flutter on Saturday and we expect to see six times the trade that we would see for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.”
Grand National field confirmed
Here are the 34 runners for Saturday’s Grand National:
- I Am Maximus
- Royale Pagaille
- Nick Rockett
- Grangeclare West
- Hewick
- Minella Indo
- Appreciate It
- Minella Cocooner
- Conflated
- Stumptown
- Hitman
- Beauport
- Bravemansgame
- Chantry House
- Threeunderthrufive
- Perceval Legallois
- Kandoo Kid
- Iroko
- Intense Raffles
- Senior Chief
- Idas Boy
- Fil Dor
- Broadway Boy
- Coko Beach
- Stay Away Fay
- Meetingofthewaters
- Monbeg Genius
- Vanillier
- Horantzau D'airy
- Hyland
- Celebre D'allen
- Three Card Brag
- Twig
- Duffle Coat
Final runners and rider expected at 10am
The final declarations for Saturday’s Grand National are expected shortly.
Runners will need to be declared for the 34-horse field by 10am today there’ll be four horses held in reserve.
We’re not expecting any surprising entries with I Am Maximus leading the charge to defend his crown from last year.
Weather update for day one
The weather is something spectators, trainers and jockeys alike need not worry about over the next three days.
The Grand National festival is set to be glorious with sunny and dry weather each day.
The first race starts at 1.45pm today with the temperature around 18C, with a high of 19C for the rest of the day.
Grand National day on Saturday will see a slightly cooler high of 16C for race time at 4pm.
