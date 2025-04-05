The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
When is the Grand National? Start time and how to watch on TV
Last year’s winner, I Am Maximus, is a strong contender to triumph at Aintree for Gordon Elliott
The Grand National headlines the British horse racing calendar of 2025 today.
With 34 horses poised to arrive at the start line, I Am Maximus will hope for a repeat after a dominant victory in 2024.
And the Gordon Elliott horse is the favourite on betting sites again this year after Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was scratched after topping the market within minutes of claiming a glorious upset over Galopin des Champs in the iconic race at Prestbury Park.
The weights have been released for the handicapped race with I Am Maximus set to carry 11st 12lbs off a mark of 167 - it means the defending champion would be the highest-rated winner of the 21st century if he can repeat.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:
When and where is the Grand National 2025?
The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which began on Thursday, 3 April.
The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.
The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.
The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.
But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.
Prize money: How much does the Grand National winner win?
The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1m and the winning connections earn £500,000.
The rest of the pot is split up as followed:
- Second place – £200,000
- Third place – £100,000
- Fourth place – £65,000
- Fifth place – £40,000
- Sixth place – £30,000
- Seventh place – £20,000
- Eight place – £ 15,000
- Ninth place – £10,000
- Tenth place – £5000
How much are tickets and are they still available?
Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.
The opening two days of the meet offer cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.
Grand National 2025 entries - ranked by current odds
- I Am Maximus 7/1
- Iroko 17/2
- Stumptown 10/1
- Hewick 11/1
- Perceval Legallois 11/1
- Intense Raffles 14/1
- Vanillier 14/1
- Minella Cocooner 14/1
- Hyland 18/1
- Kandoo Kid 18/1
- Minella Indo 22/1
- Meetingofthewaters 22/1
- Beauport 25/1
- Three Card Brag 25/1
- Nick Rockett 28/1
- Grangeclare West 33/1
- Threeunderthrufive 33/1
- Senior Chief 33/1
- Duffle Coat 40/1
- Hitman 40/1
- Appreciate It 40/1
- Bravemansgame 50/1
- Monbeg Genius 50/1
- Fil Dor 50/1
- Twig 50/1
- Broadway Boy 66/1
- Stay Away Fay 80/1
- Coko Beach 80/1
- Chantry House 100/1
- Royale Pagaille 100/1
- Conflated 100/1
- Idas Boy 100/1
- Celebre D’Allen 125/1
- Horantzau D’Airy 150/1
Grand National 2025 latest odds
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments