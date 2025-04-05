Grand National results LIVE: Runners, tips, odds and latest updates ahead of big race at Aintree
The world’s greatest horse race headlines the final day at Aintree with I Am Maximus aiming for double glory
The Grand National Festival concludes today with blockbuster showdown at Aintree Racecourse that the last couple of days have been building to.
2024 Grand National champion I Am Maximus is the pre-race favourite with the bookmakers and at the top weight of 11st 12lbs he’ll have a tough job on his hands to emulate Grand National legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race two years in a row.
Competitors include the blazingly good Stumptown and Intense Raffles as well as an Irish chaser Perceval Legallois who is being tipped for a surprising victory in front of the thousands of fans gathered to watch.
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.
But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.
Several Grand National betting sites will also be live streaming the race.
When and where is the Grand National 2025?
The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.
The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.
The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.
The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.
Grand National wide open this year
The Grand National arrives today as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.
Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.
Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.
But his withdrawal leaves the likes of Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles, Iroko and Stumptown as the big contenders to stop I Am Maximus becoming the latest dual scorer after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day three at the Grand National Festival from Aintree racecourse.
At the heart of today’s action is the headline race – the Grand National.
Yesterday saw a straightforward victory for Jonbon and more dramatic wins for Salvator Mundi and Gentleman de Mee, but that will fall by the wayside in the build up to the biggest event in racing today.
We’ll have all the coverage from Saturday’s races at Aintree as well as build-up to the big race; the Grand National itself running at 4pm.
