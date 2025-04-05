The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Grand National tips: Experts’ best bets and 12 horses to watch today at Aintree
I Am Maximus aims to repeat his 2024 success alongside jockey Paul Townend in Saturday’s showpiece race
The Grand National meeting reaches a thrilling climax on Saturday with the feature race due off at 4pm and last year’s hero I Am Maximus bidding to defend his crown for trainer Willie Mullins.
Last year's winner is among the main contenders, while Iroko, Stumptown, Hewick, Intense Raffles and Vanillier are also heavily fancied by tipsters and experts.
I Am Maximus is also attempting to create history as the first runner carrying top weight to win since three-time champion Red Rum in the 1970s, while only Tiger Roll has defended the title, in 2019, since then.
A maximum field of 34 horses will tackle 30 fences over four-and-a-quarter miles, with each contender looking to write themselves into racing folklore.
There are six other superb races on National day too and here are the tips and best bets for day three at Aintree from the Independent's Sam Turner.
Day 3: Saturday 5 April
1.20pm - William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle
Bo Zenith – 1/2pt ew
Double Powerful – 1/2pt ew
It takes a leap of faith to back Bo Zenith after his seemingly modest effort in the Imperial Cup, but he was placed in a Grade 1 here at last year’s meeting and a marked step up in trip and first time cheekpieces could be the catalyst to an improved display.
Double Powerful continues to thrive and improve and looks the type to find further progression tackling three miles for the first time.
1.55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Lulamba – 2pt win
Fingle Bridge – 1/2pt ew
Lulamba has looked a talented horse in his two UK hurdle events to date and was perhaps a little unlucky to be picked off late on by an unconsidered hurdling debutant in the Triumph Hurdle. The step up to two-and-a-half miles should be ideal and he can stamp his class on this race.
There is a chance the betting markets may underestimate the ability of Fingle Bridge who has been plying his trade in minor races to date. He copes well with spring ground and could outrun his odds.
2.30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase
Imperial Saint – 1/2pt ew
This trip represents a step into the unknown for Imperial Saint, but his racing style suggests the step up is within his compass and he should appreciate the return to his favoured venue. The selection is 3-3 at Aintree and was an impressive winner when scoring here on Boxing Day by six lengths.
He also boasts good ground form on his CV, courtesy of a brace of victories on Merseyside before Christmas.
3.05pm - Ivy Liverpool Hurdle
Kitzbuhel – 1pt win
Given the way the Willie Mullins team have performed, it seems fruitless to try and oppose Kitzbuhel who must have a huge chance here if seeing out the three miles. His handler has a glut of quality hurdlers at his disposal, so it seems significant that the Closutton think tank deems he is worth stepping up in trip here.
4.00pm - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase
Perceval Legallois – 1/2pt ew
Minella Cocooner – 1/2pt ew
Senior Chief – 1/2pt ew
Perceval Legallois is improving at the right time, and we may not have seen the best of him yet. He is fancied to complete the hat-trick and emerge best of Gavin Cromwell’s strong contingent. Minella Cocooner should be on the scene granted a clear passage with the booking of Jonathan Burke a major plus, while the lightly raced Senior Chief should enjoy the ground and demands of this race. Three Card Brag boasts the considerable presence of Sean Bowen in the saddle and could play his hand late.
5.00pm - Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase
Kalif Du Berlais – 1pt win
L’Eau Du Sud sports the first-time cheekpieces after looking to curl up a little on the run in and, with him sure to be favourite on betting sites in this field, he could be worth taking on with Kalif Du Berlais who hated the heavy ground and two-and-a-half mile trip of the G1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase last time.
He will be fresher than most of this field and the Paul Nicholls team have struck on each of the first two days of the meeting.
5.35pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race
Le Labo – 1pt win
Storming George – 1/2pt ew
Joseph O’Brien rarely sends bumper horses to the UK so it seems significant that Le Labo makes the trip, especially as he looked in need of the education at Thurles on his debut. He has already proved he likes good ground and is related to Champion Hurdle winner Binocular so boasts a classy pedigree.
Storming George sprung a big surprise at Doncaster on debut and is largely unconsidered by the market on horse racing betting sites at the time of writing. It might not be wise to underestimate him though.
