Grand National tips: Experts’ best bets and 11 horses to watch today at Aintree

The Grand National Festival continues with day two at Aintree set to provide more thrills and spills with some high class racing.

Officials have compensated for the dry conditions by watering the ground to ensure the going is good to soft but yesterday proved that this is still going to be a quick course to cover.

Jonbon headlines the day in the Melling Chase but all eyes are on the showpiece event this Saturday with the Grand National field now confirmed.

Last year's winner I Am Maximus is back and among the main contenders, while Iroko, Stumptown, Hewick, Intense Raffles and Vanillier are also heavily fancied by tipsters and experts.

I Am Maximus is attempting to create history as the first runner carrying top weight to win since three-time winner Red Rum in the 1970s, while only Tiger Roll has defended the title, in 2019, since then.

Here are the tips and best bets for day two at Aintree from the Independent’s Sam Turner, and check out our free betting newsletter for the latest news and free bet offers from the Grand National Festival. Sign up here.

Day 1: Friday 4 April

1.45pm

Handstands – 2 point win @ 2/1 (William Hill)

The Changing Man – 1/2 point each-way @ 12/1 (William Hill)

The decision to sidestep Cheltenham and head straight here can play dividends for Handstands who should relish the step back up to three miles.

The six-year-old’s form was given a tidy boost when Jango Baie, gamely beaten by the selection at Sandown in February, went on to win the Arkle Chase at the Festival and he is reported in good shape ahead of this assignment.

The Changing Man doesn’t win very often, but he has acquitted himself well in some tough handicaps this year and any price of 10/1 or above with preferred betting sites looks a fair each-way play with decent ground sure to suit.

2.20pm

Be Aware – 1pt ew @ 7/1 (bet365) – 6 places

Helnwein – 1/2pt ew @ 14/1 (bet365) – 6 places

Be Aware didn’t seem to quite see out the trip of the Coral Cup on a stiff track and may prove more at home on the flatter surrounds of Aintree.

Dan Skelton’s grey son of Martaline had previously finished placed in two of the season’s hottest handicap and represents a team which have won two of the last three renewals of this race.

If you go back far enough, Helnwein beat Be Aware on the final day of last season at Sandown so could be overpriced on Grand National betting sites. Backers need to take on trust his ability to see out the trip, but it looks a risk worth taking at the price.

2.55pm

Romeo Coolio – 2pt win @ 5/4 (William Hill)

The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle looked a race to follow, and it will be disappointing if third-home Romeo Coolio can’t uphold the form here.

This speed track may not play to his strengths quite as much as Cheltenham, but hopefully he can be ridden close to the pace and kick at the opportune moment under Sam Ewing.

Tripoli Flyer is very much respected, but he appears to show plenty of disdain for his hurdles and can’t afford to do that in Grade 1 company.

3.30pm

Jonbon to beat Protektorat – 1pt forecast

Events didn’t go to plan at Cheltenham for Jonbon who was just one of a number of short-priced horses at the Festival to forfeit their chance with a modest round of jumping.

Hopefully, he can put things right here and reprise his victory in last year’s renewal. Protektorat was two-and-a-half lengths in arrears 12 months ago and could be the one to follow the selection home again following a commendable effort in the Ryanair Chase.

4.05pm

James Du Berlais - 1pt ew @ 8/1 (William Hill) – 6 places

Ginnys Destiny - 1/2pt ew @ 16/1 (bet365) – 6 places

James Du Berlais jumped the final fence in this event last year pretty much on the bridle, so it was a surprise he didn’t get the job done.

His entire season looks as though it has been geared around going one better and his supporters will be hoping for a similar round of jumping and perhaps a slightly more patient ride from J J Slevin who takes over from Paul Townend.

Backing Ginny’s Destiny requires an act of faith but, in the hope that the first-time tongue tie and cheekpiece combination works the oracle, he might be worth a small each-way bet on horse racing betting sites off an enticing mark.

4.40pm

Califet En Vol - 1pt ew @ 4/1 (Betfred) – 4 places

Twenty of the last 24 winners of this race had won at least twice over hurdles, while 18 of the last 19 were aged six or seven.

Three of the last 10 were also trained by Nicky Henderson so Califet En Vol makes plenty of appeal, especially as 14 of this century’s winners had also skipped Cheltenham like he did.

The selection’s form behind Cheltenham festival scorer The New Lion looks the pick on offer here and he also fits the profile of six of the last eight winners who were ex-pointers.

5.15pm

Celtic Dino - 1pt ew @ 13/2 (Skybet) – 6 places

Slugger – 1/2pt ew @ 33/1 (bet365) – 5 places

The ground is quite an important component to Celtic Dino but there should be no concerns on that score here and he represents one of the stronger views of day two.

A sound surface saw the selection post excellent times at both Wincanton and Ascot before the turn of the year, while he still ran commendably in Grade 1 company at this venue on Boxing Day.

A recent effort behind Tripoli Flyer at Kempton was also a creditable effort under conditions which didn’t play to his strengths, and he looks handicapped to make his mark here.

Slugger is one of three Harry Derham entries to hold live chances, and he narrowly gains the nod as an each-way dart courtesy of his fine effort in a strongly run Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso last time.