Royal Ascot betting offer: 40/1 on Field Of Gold to win St James’s Palace Stakes

The 2025 Royal Ascot festival takes place this week, with the famous racecourse hosting 35 races across five days starting on Tuesday, 17 June.

The event is one of the highlights of the flat racing season and features eight Group 1 contests, including the Gold Cup and the St James’s Palace Stakes – the highlight the opening day.

And ahead of what promises to be a dramatic week in Berkshire, horse racing betting sites are running a raft of offers and promotions.

NetBet is no different, with this trusted UK Royal Ascot betting site running an enhanced odds offer of 40/1 odds on Field Of Gold to win the St James’ Palace Stakes.

These odds are obviously far better than the normal 4/5 offered for the favourite, with winnings paid out in eight installments of £5 free bets, including 2x £5 free bets to use on any sport, 2x £5 UFC bets and 4x £5 bet builders on football.

The offer is for new UK customers only and cannot be used in conjunction with other NetBet betting offers.

What Is the NetBet Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

The NetBet Royal Ascot betting offer is a simple enhanced odds welcome offer providing odds of 40/1 odds on Field Of Gold to win the St James’ Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The offer is open to new customers only, and you must use the NetBet promo code FOGOLD during the registration process after clicking on one of the links on this page.

Once signed up, deposit a minimum £10 using a debit card, Trustly, Apple Pay or Google Pay before placing a maximum £1 on Field of Gold to win the St James’s Palace Stakes at 4.20pm on Tuesday, 17 June before the start of the race (using the day of race market or futures market).

If your bet on Field of Gold is successful, you will receive a payout at the normal odds in cash and a further £40 in free bets paid out in a eight installments of £5 each.

These bets are comprised of the following: 2x £5 free bets for use on any sport, 2x £5 UFC Bets and 4x £5 bet builders to use on football. If your bet loses, you’ll still receive one £10 free bet to use on the sportsbook.

All free bets are active for seven days and must be used on markets with odds of evens or greater.

How to Claim the NetBet Offer

In this section, we've provided step-by-step instructions on how to claim the NetBet Royal Ascot betting offer.

Step 1: Sign up at NetBet (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page, and use NetBet bonus code FOGOLD.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method.

Step 3: Place a maximum £1 bet on Field of Gold to win the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Step 4: If your bet on Field of Gold is successful, you will receive a payout at the normal odds in cash and a further £40 in free bets paid out in a eight installments of £5 each

Step 5: The free bets will be paid out as 2x £5 Free Bets to use on any sport, 2x £5 UFC Bets and 4x £5 Bet Builders on Football. If your bet loses, you’ll still receive one £10 free bet to use on the sportsbook.

Key Terms to Remember

Below are some key terms that users should note before claiming the offer. Full T&Cs can be found on the Parimatch website.

The offer is available to new UK customers only.

New users must use the NetBet bonus code FOGOLD when signing up.

Users must deposit a minimum of £10 using debit card, Trustly, Apple Pay or Google Pay. PayPal and Paysafecard deposits are not eligible for this promotion.

Users must then stake a maximum of £1 on Field of Gold to win the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Winnings are paid in cash and free bets.

The free bet portion expires in seven days.

There are no wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

If Field of Gold does not run in the St James’s Palace Stakes the promotion is void.

Why This Is One of the Best Royal Ascot Final Offers

There are dozens of Royal Ascot betting offers running ahead of the festival, but this one provides arguably the best value for money, particularly for casual, low stakes players.

The 40/1 Royal Ascot price boost for Field of Gold to win is a low-risk, high-reward wager, while the £1 outlay is low enough to not be risky.

Users only need to deposit £10 to take part, as well as the £1 outlay on the win market, and there are no wagering on free bet winnings.

In summary, the quick sign-up and opt-in process is a benefit too, and it is a simple alternative to some more complicated promos on offer ahead of the final.

Finally, NetBet is fully licensed in the UK, meaning your details are safe and secure while using this betting site.

Why Choose NetBet?

NetBet is one of the best betting sites on the market for promotions for existing customers. Along with specialised betting sign-up offers, users can also expect regular free bets around major events such as Royal Ascot and football matches.

NetBet stand out for its use of bet builders on its football betting site, but there are plenty of other great features available. As a primary betting sponsor of UFC, users can expect a wealth of betting options around fight nights on a regular basis.

NetBet is a licensed and trusted brand in the UK with over 20 years experience online, so customers know they’re getting a safe and enjoyable experience.

Its betting site design offers clean aesthetics and a solid betting app, making the betting experience seamless whether you’re using a mobile or desktop.

Responsible gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.