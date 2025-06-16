One of the most prestigious racing events in the UK calendar, Royal Ascot attracts millions of pounds in bets across five days of world-class action.

With enhanced odds, money-back specials and extensive each-way terms on offer, choosing the right bookmaker can significantly enhance your betting experience.

That’s why we've tested dozens of operators to identify the best betting sites for odds value, coverage and promotions for Royal Ascot 2025.

This year’s Royal Ascot festival takes place from rom June 17 to 21, with seven races each day from Tuesday to Saturday.

Below, we’ve provided concise reasoning for our top 20 betting sites to use during Royal Ascot 2025.

Top 20 Betting Sites for Royal Ascot 2025

We’ve analysed the relevant offers available at different horse racing betting sites, taking into account their racing-specific offers, the value of any welcome bonuses and additional features that can add to the betting experience, from live streaming to the availability of accumulators and free bet clubs.

Below is a table detailing the top 20 betting sites for Royal Ascot based on our findings.

Rank Bookmaker Racing Promos and Features 1 Unibet Money back specials on racing, new racing multi-feature, racing acca boosts, extra places, racing price boosts, BOG, best industry prices, live streaming, racing welcome offer. 2 Betfred NRNB, extra places, NAP of the day, racing acca winnings boosts, BOG, Rewards4Racing points, odds boosts on Lucky 15s, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing. 3 BoyleSports Money back specials on racing, BOG, racing acca price boosts, racing free bet offers, invent-a-bet, Royal Ascot specials, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing. 4 Betway Best free bet club, racing free bet specials, free racing prediction game with cash prizes, BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, live streaming welcome offer valid on racing. 5 Bet365 Bet boosts on selected runners, BOG, pay out on disqualified horses, extra places, price boosts, updates on your tracked horses, live streaming, race history archive, welcome offer valid on racing. 6 BetGoodwin Pay first past the post, BOG, free bet if beaten by a nose, free bet if beaten by a 50/1+ winner, free bet if beaten by under half a length, free bet if your horse falls when in front, racing sign up offer. 7 BetMGM Profit boosts on racing, live streaming, Ascot price boosts, Ascot specials, daily racing specials, free racing bets with sign up offer. 8 Tote Pool betting available, Stayers Club free bet promo, Best Odds Guaranteed, live streaming, placepot betting, betting how to guides, racing valid on sign up offer. 9 CopyBet Valuable welcome offer, free betting tips, top tipsters leaderboard, Best Odds Guaranteed, extra places, profit boosts, acca boosts, horse racing eligible on sign up offer. 10 William Hill BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, pick your own places, Top Price Guarantee, Royal Ascot specials, lengthen your odds, request-a-bet, racing valid on sign up offer. 11 LiveScore Bet Money back on selected races, bet £20 get £5 free bet club, NRNB, Extra Places, BOG, racing price boosts, live streaming, free racing bets with sign up offer. 12 Talksport Bet Triple your odds on any sport sign up offer, Lucky Dips, money back racing offers, BOG, price boosts, Royal Ascot specials, bet finder tool, live streaming. 13 Spreadex Money back racing offers, first past the post, lucky double offs, free betting previews, ‘2nd to rag’ insurance, spread betting and fixed betting available, refer a friend offer, free horse racing bets on sign up. 14 BetVictor BOG, racing price boosts, live streaming, Lucky Dips, bet finder tool, racing money back deals, racing eligible on welcome offer. 15 Kwiff Racing free bet offers, supercharged odds, surprise bets, first past the post, free racing bets on sign up, live streaming. 16 10Bet Winning racing singles boosts, winning racing acca boosts, bet £50 on app get £10, live streaming, matched deposit sign up offer valid on racing. 17 Grosvenor Extra places, BOG, free spins and free bets with no deposit, live streaming, competitive odds, double your odds sign up offer eligible on racing. 18 QuinnBet Extra place races, free bet up to £50 on winning accas, racing money back offers, money back as free bets on first day losses, BOG, winning acca boosts. 19 Betano Multiple sign up offers to choose from, Ascot Lucky Dips, racing price boosts, daily racing specials, bet and watch. 20 Fitzdares Racing free bet sign up offer with free spins, extra places, daily racing specials, Royal Ascot ante-post markets.

Best Free Bets Offers For Royal Ascot 2025

Of course, free bets are particularly popular during Royal Ascot week. An obvious reason for this is because these bets will allow punters to wager on the festival and earn extra throws of the dice for their initial investment.

This is particularly relevant around horse racing events seeing as many novices – and punters without as much knowledge – bet on horse racing during Royal Ascot.

We’ve sifted through free bet offers on Royal Ascot betting sites to bring you a selection of the best five, which will hopefully add a positive spin to customers’ betting experience this week.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Rank Bookmaker Offer 1 Virgin Bet Virgin Bet offers customers their moneyback up to £10 if your horse loses in selected Royal Ascot races, which will be credited to your account within 2 hours of your losing bet being settled. 2 BetGoodwin Moneyback special up to £100. BetGoodwin offers users their money back as free bets if your horses loses by a nose, is beaten by a 50/1 shout or by half-a-length in a chase, or if your horse falls at the last while leading. 3 Kwiff Get a free bet up to £10 if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite at selected races during Royal Ascot 4 Betfred Betfred give new customers the perfect opportunity to get their week started with a welcome offer worth £50 in free bets after signing up using the code ‘BETFRED50’ before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any race with odds of 1/1 or greater. 5 BoyleSports BoyleSports gives users the chance to earn Acca Loyalty free bets by placing five accas over the course of the week to earn a £5 free bet. By placing five £5 accas with odds of 3/1 or greater, you’ll qualify for £5 in free bets.

How We Rate The Best Royal Ascot Betting Sites

Licensing: Our top 20 betting sites for Royal Ascot are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the bookmakers are regulated.

Welcome offer: We recommend bookies that offer the best value for customers when signing up. The offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process.

Promotions: The best betting sites must offer top promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, best odds guaranteed, non-runner no bet, price boosts, acca boosts, extra places and many more.

Value: Our recommended Ascot betting sites provide the best value odds in the industry. You’ll struggle to find better Royal Ascot odds beyond our top 20, but always shop around to ensure you find the best price.

Markets: Royal Ascot is one of the biggest horse racing events of the year and our recommended bookies have a plethora of markets available for each race.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best Royal Ascot betting sites should offer quality betting apps for both Apple and Android devices. Our carefully selected operators all deliver a sound experience for mobile users with their dedicated mobile apps.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options across all regulated betting sites and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, including PayPal betting, Apple Pay betting, Google Pay betting and more.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away during Royal Ascot week, so remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

The same tools will be available whether you’re using online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other regulated online gambling platform.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.