Saturday’s Racing Tips

Getreadytorumble (Newbury, 14.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 Ladbrokes

Havana Pusey (Newbury, 15.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/1 William Hill

More Thunder (Newbury, 15.35) – 1pt win @ 10/3 BoyleSports

Rousing Encore (Ripon, 15.20) – 0.5pts each-way @ 5/1 Betfred

Bay Breeze (Ripon, 14.45) – 0.5pts each-way @ 18/1 William Hill

The Independent’s horse racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge was was 9.82pts in profit for Glorious Goodwood, and he has cast his expert eye on Saturday’s racing action focusing on Newbury and Ripon.

Jonathan has made his betting tips using the best odds from the best horse racing betting sites. Here are his picks.

14:25 Newbury Tips

There’s a cracking Saturday card at Newbury and that includes the D&H, Excellence In Nutrition Handicap (14.25), which is a competitive looking 0-88 contest.

Getreadytorumble has been showing steady improvement over his last three starts and we probably still have not seen the best of him just yet.

Jack Channon knows what it takes to train the winner of this race, having saddled Desperate Hero to do so two years ago and he looks to have found another in this three-year-old.

He doesn’t appear to be ground dependent, having shown good form on both a sound and slow surface already this campaign and there should be more to come.

Saturday racing tip 1: Getreadytorumble (Newbury, 14.25) – 1pt win @ 3/1 Ladbrokes

15.00 Newbury Tips

The TPT Fire Handicap (15.00) has drawn another big field and Havana Pusey looks a big each-way player.

John Gallagher’s five-year-old was not at her best in a Goodwood Group 3 last time out but her form in her two starts immediately prior to that, over both 6f and 7f, marks her out as one to keep on the right side of in this company.

She’ll be doing her best work at the business end and there still looks to be some value in her price on betting sites.

Saturday racing tip 2: Havana Pusey (Newbury, 15.00) – 0.5pts each-way @ 9/1 William Hill

15.35 Newbury Tips

It's interesting that William Haggas has decided to step up the progressive More Thunder to Group 2 level for the Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (15.35) and we should take the hint.

The Newmarket-based trainer has saddled three of the last 10 winners of this race and his four-year-old has been keeping the company of top handicappers of late. He was a close second in Royal Ascot’s Wokingham and went on to confirm that was no fluke by winning the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket’s July meeting, last time out.

There’s no finer judge of equine progress than Haggas and he won’t be throwing his charge into this grade just for the experience.

Saturday racing tip 3: More Thunder (Newbury, 15.35) – 1pt win @ 10/3 BoyleSports

15.20 Ripon Tips

It’s Great St Wilfrid day at Ripon and as ever, one of the top handicaps on the northern calendar has drawn a big field (15.20). There are plenty that will feel they have claims but many of those have shown their best form a grade or more below this Class 2 event.

One who is used to this level of competition and has held his own within it is Rousing Encore. The Ruth Carr-trained five-year-old won a big field York sprint in May, when 5lb lower.

He’s followed that up with three successive fourth-placed efforts since then, the most recent of those back at York being his best run of the season. He looks a big player from the same mark, with conditions and trip to suit.

Saturday racing tip 4: Rousing Encore (Ripon, 15.20) – 0.5pts each-way @ 5/1 Betfred

14.45 Ripon Tips

The race that precedes the Great St Wilfrid is the consolation contest for those who missed the cut, so the same C&D applies for the William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup Handicap (14.45).

Trainer Tim Easterby has a good record at this venue and he saddles two runners in this race, with preference being for Bay Breeze. With several course and distance wins to his name, this six-year-old should relish being back at the North Yorkshire track.

Ideally, he’d want a bit of rain but he has won on good ground a couple of times, he comes into this race back on his last winning handicap mark and he can put a couple of lack lustre efforts behind him and looks a cracking each-way play at double-figure odds.

Saturday racing tip 5: Bay Breeze (Newbury, 15.35) – 1pt win @ 18/1 William Hill

