England’s preparations for the Six Nations intensify as head coach Steve Borthwick confirms his squad for the tournament this morning.
Hopes will be high in camp that England may build on an encouraging 2025 and challenge for a title that has eluded them since 2020, with Borthwick’s side arriving on an 11-match winning run. The head coach faces a headache or two, though, with injuries at prop and some complex backline permutations to consider as he reveals his selection.
England open their tournament against a struggling Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 7 February, and also host Ireland in round three. A demanding away schedule sees them visit Scotland for the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh in round two, before a trip to the continent to conclude the campaign with back-to-back fixtures against Italy and defending champions France, the latter of which could be a grand slam decider.
Fin Smith emerges as doubt for start of Six Nations with calf injury
England fly half Fin Smith has emerged as a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a calf injury.
Smith was a late withdrawal from Northampton Saints’s defeat to Bordeaux Begles in the Investec Champions Cup earlier this month and then missed their final pool fixture against the Scarlets on Sunday.
The 23-year-old is a real doubt for England’s opener against Wales.
“We’re still waiting to see how long that is from a scan point of view," said Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson.
“It’s probably minimum two weeks, but with a muscle injury it’s hard to give a timeline beyond that. It’s not months and months and he's not going to be back this weekend, so somewhere in between that.”
England's Six Nations schedule
Here’s how the Six Nations fixtures stack up for England this year.
It’s three away games and two at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
All times GMT
Saturday 7 February: England vs Wales (4.40pm, Twickenham)
Saturday 14 February: Scotland vs England (4.40pm, Edinburgh)
Saturday 21 February: England vs Ireland (2.10pm, Twickenham)
Saturday 7 March: Italy vs England (4.40pm, Rome)
Saturday 14 March: France vs England (8.10pm, Paris)
Five things to watch as Steve Borthwick names England’s Six Nations squad
Let’s start with a bit of a primer. There’s decisions aplenty for Steve Borthwick and his coaching staff.
Our Rugby Correspondent, Harry Latham-Coyle, has run through the five biggest questions:
