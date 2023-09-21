France v Namibia LIVE: Score and latest updates from Rugby World Cup
France will close in on a spot in the quarter-finals should they defeat Namibia in Pool A
France are hoping to rebuild some momentum after a stuttering performance from their second string against Uruguay last time out. Fabien Galthie’s team defeated Los Teros but have yet to record a bonus-point victory which may come back to haunt them should Pool A come down to a tight finish.
The Rugby World Cup hosts will feel more confident about tonight’s outing though as they face Namibia in their third match of the tournament. The African side have already suffered two heavy defeats, most recently to New Zealand, and will fear a similar fate here.
There have been some surprising displays from the so-called minnows, think Uruguay and Portugal last week, that show they can punch above their weight, and Allister Coetzee will hope that his Namibian side can produce a better account of themselves this evening.
Follow along for all the action from the Stade Velodrome.
Anthems
Not long until kick-off now! A rousing rendition of La Marseillaise rings out in front of a sold-out Stade Vélodrome.
Andre van der Bergh: “ The spirit in the team has never gone dull"
Namibian full-back Andre van der Bergh said:“Ever since our plane landed here it was just so overwhelming. We have been treated so well. The French community - I didn’t know they were that rugby mad. I thought it was more football over here. It has been amazing.
“As we climb off the plane, as we get on the bus, as we enter this amazing stadium, as we get to meet fans after the games, the word that keeps popping up is ‘privileged’. For me, it’s completely new. I have never played in front of 10,000 people, now I come here and I play in front of 35,000 and I’ve heard this game is sold out as well.
“Every year we come in as underdogs. The spirit in the team has never gone dull. Everyone knows that as soon as this is done, there might not be another opportunity. Le Roux Malan, second game, a freak accident; you count your blessings. This has just been a huge, huge privilege for us.”
Pine Pienaar: ‘Playing the host country is a massive honour'
Pine Pienaar, Naimibia’s assistant coach said: “Playing the host country is a massive honour for our team so we’re really looking forward to the challenge. It’s staying in the process, making sure the lessons we learned against Italy and New Zealand, we try to fix them and put up a good performance against a very, very strong side. We can’t wait for tomorrow night.”
“If we are going to create opportunities we’ve got to make sure our conversion rate is a bit better. I think it was three times [against New Zealand] we were almost on the try line and we conceded a turnover so maybe just going another phase, being more accurate with our ball carriers, making sure how we address that breakdown. That’s something we talked about.
“For us tomorrow night, if we only get four or five opportunities we’ve got to build better pressure with ball in hand.
“On the other side, if we concede a turnover, which we did against the All Blacks, it’s how we can handle that transition a bit quicker. For their second try, we were on the maul and conceded a turnover and 30 seconds [later] we were behind our try line so the transition has to be a focus for us tomorrow night.”
“The French side has world class-players and in some positions it’s probably the number one in the world in that position. We respect the side that we are playing against but every game we are trying to improve.
“We’v got to earn the respect of the French side and for the spectators coming out, we want to put on a good performance.
“It’s important for these boys that they go out and enjoy themselves by playing for each other, playing for our country and our families at home and making sure they are the best versions of themselves tomorrow.”
Ollivon: ‘When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra’
Backrow Ollivon spoke of the team’s excitement about playing in Marseille:
“It’s a stadium that speaks to everyone. Everyone knows the atmosphere here when Olympique de Marseille play. Everyone saw the incredible atmosphere in November for the match against South Africa.
“I remember one of (Cheslin) Kolbe’s penalties. We looked at each other and couldn’t understand what was going on because there was so much noise. These things leave their mark.
“Every time, these are incredible matches. The atmosphere remains in this cauldron. The noise stays, the emotions stay - I get the impression that the pitch is shaking a bit. It’s a real pleasure for us. The spectators enjoy coming here too.
“It’s exciting to come and play in this stadium, and we’ll be keen to play a good match so that we can enjoy it. When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra. That’s why it’s so appealing to players in general.”
Charles Ollivon dicusses the importance of a win against Namibia
“We’re going to focus on winning the match and building our victory. Obviously, we’re going to give our all to do the things we’ve been working on all week, to put our game in place, to be clear in our play, to go out with a smile and enjoy a great evening and have a good week afterwards. Yes, there’s pressure, but it’s great to be here. We’re lucky to be here.”
Raphaël Ibanez on Namibia
France’s general manager said: “It’s difficult to judge and look back on past performances. Namibia has always figured well in the World Cup. They fully deserve their place in the tournament.
“There are players whose life paths are different from ours in France and Europe. Some players go to South Africa and other countries to find game-time. For them, it’s not always easy to build a group and a collective. But when it comes to wearing the jersey with the national team, there’s no doubt about their commitment.”
Namibia team news
Allister Coetzee has made nine changes to his team to face France from the side that lost to New Zealand, including five changes to the forwards. If PJ van Lill features from the bench, he will join Hugo Horn, Jacques Burger, Tinus du Plessis, Johnny Redelinghuys and Heino Senekal on second-most RWC matches of all-time on 11, three behind Eugene Jantjies who holds the record on 14.
Here’s how Namibia line up: Andre van der Bergh, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (capt.), Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Jacques Theron, Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johan Coetzee, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Ludick, Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb.
Replacements:Obert Nortje, Jason Benade, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Richard Hardwick, Oela Blaauw, Alcino Izaacs, Divan Rossouw
France team news
Fabien Galthié has made 12 changes to his starting team from last week’s victorious side against Uruguay last weekend. Only Cameron Woki, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Anthony Jelonch retain their places. A total of ten players who played in France’s World Cup curtain-raiser against New Zealand return to the side.
Jonathan Danty returns to the starting XV for the first time since 27 August, when he scored a try against the Wallabies. Wing Damian Penaud provides a serious try-scoring threat and is currently on a five-game try-scoring streak, and is the leading try-scorer for Les Bleus with nine.
Here’s how France will line up this evening: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt.), Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch.
Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.
Welcome to France vs Namibia
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Rugby World Cup matches.
Hosts France travel to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where they will meet Pool A opponents Namibia, who currently sit bottom of the table. Stay tuned for live coverage including team news, quotes, and match updates.
