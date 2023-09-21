✕ Close Italy come back from behind to beat Uruguay 38-17 at the Rugby World Cup

France are hoping to rebuild some momentum after a stuttering performance from their second string against Uruguay last time out. Fabien Galthie’s team defeated Los Teros but have yet to record a bonus-point victory which may come back to haunt them should Pool A come down to a tight finish.

The Rugby World Cup hosts will feel more confident about tonight’s outing though as they face Namibia in their third match of the tournament. The African side have already suffered two heavy defeats, most recently to New Zealand, and will fear a similar fate here.

There have been some surprising displays from the so-called minnows, think Uruguay and Portugal last week, that show they can punch above their weight, and Allister Coetzee will hope that his Namibian side can produce a better account of themselves this evening.

Follow along for all the action from the Stade Velodrome.