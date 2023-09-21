Is France vs Namibia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a stuttering showing from their second string against Uruguay, France will hope to find top gear again with Namibia their third Rugby World Cup opponents.

Fabien Galthie has returned most of his first-choice starters to his side for the hosts’ third pool fixture at their home tournament.

Namibia suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand last time out and will fear befalling similar fate here.

But the performances of Uruguay and Portugal last week showed that many of the so-called minnows can punch above their weight, and Allister Coetzee will hope that his side can produce a better account of themselves.

When is France vs Namibia?

France vs Namibia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 September at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

France have been boosted by the availability of prop Cyril Baille and centre Jonathan Danty, who both return after injury. It’s a close to full-strength side named by Fabien Galthie, though Anthony Jelonch gets a chance to put more minutes in his legs after his own return from an ACL tear last week and young wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is given an opportunity in the starting backline ahead of Gabin Villiere, who started the first two games. Hooker Julien Marchand remains absent and Gregory Alldritt is ruled out by a knee issue.

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee has made significant changes to the side thrashed by the All Blacks, with a short turnaround not helpful to the African side. Only Cliven Loubser, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Retief, Johan Coetzee, Prince Gaoseb and captain Johan Deysel retain their places in the starting line-up, with Reteif moving from the second row to the flank and Loubser from full-back to fly half.

Line-ups

France XV: Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Antoine Dupont (captain), Matthieu Jalibert; Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent; Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

Namibia XV: Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johan Coetzee; Mahepisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Ludick; Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb; Jacques Theron, Cliven Loubser; JC Greyling, Danco Burger, Johan Deysel (captain), Gerswin Mouton; Andre van der Bergh.

Replacements: Obert Notje, Jason Benade, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ van Lill, Richard Hardwick; Oela Blaauw, Alcino Izaacs, Divan Rossouw.

Odds

France win 1/1000

Draw 200/1

Namibia win 200/1

Prediction

France return to form with a comfortable victory. France 75-7 Namibia