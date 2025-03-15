Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France can wrap up the Six Nations title with a victory over Scotland as the championship reaches its denouement.

Their Dublin dismantling of Ireland has left Fabien Galthie’s men on the verge of triumph even after the brutal injury blow sustained by captain Antoine Dupont in that encounter.

But a few in the French squad will fret over the memories of this fixture in 2021, when Les Bleus could similarly have secured silverware but fell to a shock defeat that granted Wales the trophy.

Can Scotland pull off something similar here after a real performance of two halves in round four?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Scotland?

France vs Scotland is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 15 March at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

France are able to call upon Gael Fickou for the first time this tournament with the veteran centre filling the vacancy left by Pierre-Louis Barassi, who is out after a concussion. Maxime Lucu swaps in for Antoine Dupont after the scrum half’s cruciate ligament injury as Gregory Alldritt assumes the captaincy. It is again seven forwards on the bench after such a decisive impact against Ireland.

Scotland make two changes in their pack with Gregor Brown given a first Six Nations start in the second row, and Matt Fagerson returning at No 8 after an injury to Jack Dempsey. The backline remains intact from the one that beat Wales, with all seven starters perhaps hoping to further their British and Irish Lions case with a strong tournament finish.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt); 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Hugo Auradou, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Anthony Jelonch; 23 Nolann Le Garrec.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Tom Jordan, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Ewan Johnson, 20 Marshall Sykes, 21 Ben Muncaster; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.

Odds

France win 1/7

Draw 50/1

Scotland win 81/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.