New Zealand take on Argentina as both sides seek strong start to their Rugby Championship campaign.

The All Blacks have made an excellent start to life under Scott Robertson, edging both encounters in a hard-fought series with England before thrasing Fiji in San Diego.

That fixture offered an opportunity for Robertson to assess the depth of his squad, which has proved useful with injury ruling out a couple of key figures, including captain Scott Barrett, from this tournament opener.

Argentina will be eyeing an upset, though are also without their skipper with Julian Montoya nursing a rib issue.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 10 August, and takes place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 7.55am BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, or purchase a pass for NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the All Blacks’ first two fixtures of the Rugby Championship, with Ardie Savea stepping up to skipper in his stead. Barrett is joined in the treatment room by fellow lock Patrick Tuipulotu, prompting an opportunity for Sam Darry after a debut against Fiji, while Ethan Blackadder occupies the blindside. Stephen Perofeta is absent with a calf problem, making the return from shoulder surgery of Will Jordan timely — he bolsters the back three options on the bench.

Pablo Matera takes the reins for Argentina with Julian Montoya recovering from a rib injury. Ignacio Ruiz is the beneficiary of his skipper’s absence at hooker while old-stager Agustin Creevy provides highly-experienced back-up; at the other end of the age spectrum on the bench, young lock Efrain Elias is set for a debut after an impressive U20 World Cup campaign in South Africa. Matias Moroni shifts to the wing as Lucio Cinti comes in to the midfield.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Sam Darry; 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea (captain); 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordan Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Will Jordan.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 3 Eduardo Bello; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Matias Moroni; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Efrain Elias, 20 Tomas Lavanini, 21 Joaquin Oviedo; 22 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 23 Tomas Albornoz.

Odds

New Zealand 1/14

Draw 20/1

Argentina 13/2

Prediction

New Zealand 30-17 Argentina

