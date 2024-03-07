Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England set to name side plus Ireland and Scotland team news
Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell could return from injury to start for Steve Borthwick’s side as they face grand slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham
After almost two weeks off, the fourth round of the 2024 Six Nations is nearly upon us with another enticing trio of matches lined up for the weekend as the championship heads towards its conclusion.
Ireland will look to continue their search for historic consecutive Six Nations grand slams when they take on England at Twickenham. Andy Farrell’s men have been unbeatable in the tournament so far and dominated Wales 31-7 in their last outing.
Meanwhile, Steve Borthwick’s side have something to prove following a 30-21 loss to Scotland in the Calcutta Cup and a headline-grabbing victory over the Irish could be just the thing to get their campaign back on track. Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell are in contention to return to the side in the half-backs following their injury recovery.
Italy, fresh off a 13-13 draw with France, host Gregor Townsend’s Scotland who will be thinking about ending their campaign on a high after regaining their momentum against England. Intriguingly, France travel to Wales where Warren Gatland’s young side hope to transfer decent performances into winning results.
Follow below for today’s team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the third round of matches this weekend:
Wales have already confirmed their team for Sunday’s encounter with France, with Warren Gatland again going early with his line-up. There’s big news, too, with both Nick Tompkins and George North dropped as Gatland looks at a new centre partnership, and captain Dafydd Jenkins deployed in a new position.
A very good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a big day of Six Nations team news. England, Ireland, Scotland and Italy will confirm their line-ups for Saturday’s games today ahead of a crucial round of fixtures.
We’ll have all the latest team news and reaction throughout the day.
