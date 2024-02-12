Andy Farrell prepared for tougher tests after Ireland breeze past Italy

Andy Farrell is prepared for tougher tests in the rest of this year’s Six Nations after Ireland breezed past Italy on Sunday, 11 February.

A side with six changes to the one that beat France on the opening weekend beat Italy 36-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, flexing the strength in depth this Ireland team has.

“So to put a performance like that where, I thought we were clinical at times, I thought our set piece was excellent, like top drawer. And then scoring some nice tries on the back of all that type of pressure,” the head coach said.

“Two (wins) from two, it’s a decent start, it gets tougher from here on in.”

The Grand Slam favourites have a two-week rest now before hosting Wales on 24 February.