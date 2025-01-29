Six Nations LIVE: Latest news as Wales and France set to name sides for opener after England make bold call
Rugby’s greatest championship is set to get underway as Warren Gatland and Fabien Galthie prepare to name their teams for the opener in Paris
The Six Nations is almost here as rugby’s annual spring spectacular returns with perhaps the most open edition yet.
Defending champions Ireland are on the hunt for an unprecedented three-peat, but face a potentially tricky opener against the team that denied them back-to-back grand slams a year ago. England have had precious little success since that Twickenham win yet head to Dublin with a degree of confidence - Steve Borthwick named his side for the Aviva Stadium clash two days ahead of schedule as he looks to get on the front foot ahead of a defining campaign.
France and Wales should follow along by confirming their XVs today ahead of their opening night battle at the Stade de France. Can a wounded Welsh side end their winless woe? Or will this be the start of another Antoine Dupont-inspired success for Fabien Galthie’s men? The form book suggests only one conclusion but this grand old championship has a habit of throwing up a surprise or two...
Follow all of the latest build-up and analysis ahead of the start of the Six Nations in our live blog below:
Six Nations LIVE
Good morning. Rugby’s greatest annual championship is almost upon us, the Six Nations set to return with a mouthwatering edition that feels more open that most. Can England rebound from a difficult 2024? Is this finally Scotland’s year? Is there any end to the Welsh woe? Or is the title destined to be decided by an Irish/French squabble again?
A British and Irish Lions year only adds extra intrigue to a tournament that appears set to thrill. We’ll have all the latest team news, analysis and much, much more throughout the day.
