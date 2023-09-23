Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Africa and Ireland prepare to lock horns in one of the biggest games of this year’s Rugby World Cup Pool stage on Saturday.

Two of the favourites to win the entire tournament, both are unbeaten so far and will be eyeing up a massive win to put themselves in pole position to finish top of the group.

South Africa secured a hard-earnt victory over Scotland before breezing past Romania, while Ireland have scored comfortable victories over Romania and Tongo in their first two games.

When is South Africa vs Ireland?

South Africa vs Ireland is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 23 September at the Stade de France.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

South Africa went to a rotated side against Romania but return to full strength for this clash, with Rassie Erasmus making just one change from the side that beat Scotland in the Springboks opening game of the tournament. That change comes in the front row with Bongi Mbonambi replacing the injured Malcolm Marx.

There’s also encouraging news in the second row as Eben Etzebeth recovers from a shoulder injury he picked up against Scotland to return to the starting lineup.

Ireland, meanwhile, make just one change from the side that beat Tonga last weekend as Jamison Gibson-Park comes in at scrum-half in place of Conor Murray. Elsewhere, Dan Sheehan returns from injury and is back on the bench.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Stevan Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit; Jasper Wiese; Faf de Klerk, Manie Libbok; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse.

Replacements: Dean Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van der Flier; Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jonny Sexton; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

Odds

South Africa: 4/5

Draw: 20/1

Ireland: 6/5

Prediction

This promises to be one of the matches of the pool stages between two sides who will want to go all the way in this tournament. South Africa have that World Cup-winning know-how and that may provide the faintest of advantages. South Africa 25-21 Ireland