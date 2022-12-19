The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?
Everything you need to know ahead of the BBC’s end-of-year award
This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place this Wednesday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.
England winning the Women’s European Championships on home soil in the summer - sealed with a memorable 2-1 extra-time final victory over Germany at Wembley - was certainly a highlight, with player of the tournament Beth Mead a runaway favourite to claim the main prize on Wednesday.
Ben Stokes was a star performer as he took over the Test captaincy and led the side to wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, while also playing an integral role in the T20 World Cup triumph last month.
There was a record number of medals for home nations at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while the British women’s curling team struck gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the start of the year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s ceremony.
When is Sports Personality of the Year?
The ceremony at MediaCity UK in Salford will start at 6:45pm on Wednesday 21 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
Who’s on the shortlist?
The BBC are announcing the shortlist for this year’s main award on Tuesday 20 December.
Who’s the favourite?
Beth Mead - 1/80
Ben Stokes - 25/1
Ronnie O’Sullivan - 33/1
Natasha Jones - 33/1
Jessica Gadirova - 50/1
Leon Edwards - 50/1
What other awards will there be?
World Sport Star of the Year
Team of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award - Usain Bolt
Coach of the Year
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Helen Rollason Award
Unsung Hero Award
Recent winners
2021: Emma Raducanu
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Ben Stokes
2018: Geraint Thomas
2017: Mo Farah
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Andy Murray
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Andy Murray
2012: Bradley Wiggins
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies