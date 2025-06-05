French Open Day 12 Best Bets

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Iga Swiatek 2-1 - 3/1 Bet365

Coco Gauff to beat Lois Boisson 2-0 - 3/5 Betway

Double pays 6/1 with Bet365

French Open Day 12 Betting Preview

Four of the world’s best players will face off in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the French Open on Thursday, with fans eagerly anticipating another brilliant day of action at Roland Garros.

There’s little doubt about the most intriguing match of the day on paper as top seed Iga Swiatek takes on world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who is the 17/10 favourite to win a first French Open title with betting sites.

Four-time winner Swiatek is looking for an unprecedented fourth title in a row at Roland Garros, but has looked vulnerable at times on her favourite surface during this clay court season.

And in the other semi-final match-up, second seed Coco Gauff takes on home hopeful Lois Boisson. The American is hoping to make the final for the second time as she bids to win a second major, while 22-year-old Boisson is one of the stories of the competition having made the last four in her first Grand Slam appearance.

Sabalenka is early favourite in the first semi-final, with tennis betting sites backing the world number one at 4/5, while Gauff is no bigger than 2/7 to get the better of 11/4 shot Boisson.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek Prediction

Sabalenka’s impressive recent form, including a quarter-final win over Qinwen Zheng, means she enters the match as odds-on for victory on most betting apps.

But Swiatek has won each of the last three editions of the French Open – dating back to 2022 – as well as winning in 2020, and overcame Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 in their quarter-final.

The world number five has not been beaten at Roland Garros since a quarter-final defeat in 2021, and boasts a 92 per cent win rate having won 40 times already in Paris.

However, Sabalenka presents the toughest challenge faced in that time, with the 27-year-old having won the last meeting between the two 6-3, 6-3 in Cincinnati last year.

The world number one does trail quite heavily in the head-to-head match-up, having lost eight of the 12 matches between the two, with Swiatek holding a 5-1 record on clay, as well as winning their only previous Grand Slam encounter.

However, Sabalenka’s form coming into the tournament has been better than her Polish opponent’s, with the Belarusian having suffered only one defeat against top-10 players in 2025 (to Zheng in Rome). She made the finals in Madrid, Miami and Stuttgart, winning the first two.

In contrast, Swiatek exited the Italian Open at the round of 32, the Madrid Open in the semi-finals, Stuttgart in the quarters and Miami at the same stage.

These results will contribute to the four-time winner being slight underdog at 1/1 in the French Open odds, but her experience could tell once again at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka is the in-form player, with the power and consistency to upset Swiatek, who has had a more difficult clay season so far.

And with a potential weakness spotted in Swiatek dropping a set to Svitolina in the last round, we’re backing Sabalenka to win in three, which is offered at 3/1 with Bet365.

French Open Day 12 prediction 1: Aryna Sabalenka to beat Iga Swiatek 2-1 - 3/1 Bet365

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson prediction

Home favourite Boisson has become one of the stories of the tournament in Paris as the 22-year-old takes her place in the last four in her first ever Grand Slam appearance.

A fourth-round win over third seed Jess Pegula made headlines, but most were writing her off against rising star Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-final, before she beat the sixth seed 7-6, 6-3 to book a semi-final place.

But the last four comes with yet another stern test for the world number 361, as she faces second seed Coco Gauff.

While Boisson’s run so far has been a memorable one, the semi-final will likely prove a step too far against the experienced Gauff, whose overall skills – including exceptional serve and overall power – will be quite unlike anything Boisson has faced up to this point.

Gauff hadn’t dropped a set in Paris before a thrilling three-set win over Madison Keys in the last. To that end, Gauff to win in straights is a strong option.

French Open Day 12 prediction 2: Coco Gauff to beat Lois Boisson 2-0 - 3/5 Betway

