2025 US Open Day 3 betting tips, best bets and 15/1 accumulator

US Open Day 3 betting preview

The US Open has exceeded all the hype and expectation for the Brits so far, with three players through to the second round, Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper having all successfully navigated their first-round matches.

We have also seen new savage haircuts, rackets smashed and a lot of outstanding tennis, which is why we are excited about day three.

We’ve put together an accumulator from Tuesday’s action, which pays over 15/1 with BetMGM and equivalent betting sites.

US Open Day 3 Betting Preview: Fearnley a first round winner

Following the first-round success for Draper and Norrie, Jacob Fearnley will be hoping to become the third British male through to the second round.

The British No.2 might be the underdog in the US Open odds against Roberto Bautista Agut, but his performances in the last 12 months have shown just what he is capable of.

He is currently ranked 60th in the world, but he was as high as 49 earlier in the summer, and a victory over the Spaniard would be a step in the right direction.

Bautista Agut has been as high as nine in the world rankings, but at 37 years old, he has slipped to 47th and will have to be at his best to get the better of Fearnley.

The 24-year-old might be making his debut in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, but he is no stranger to the US after five years at Texas Christian University (TCU), where he played college tennis and won the national championship.

This one could go the distance, and tennis betting sites are offering 5/2 on over 4.5 sets. However, the price on a straight Fearnley win is big enough for the first leg of our US Open accumulator.

US Open Day 3 prediction 1: Fearnley to win - 6/5 William Hill

Sonay Kartal vs Beatriz Haddad Maia Preview

Sonay Kartal has had quite a year so far, and after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, she moved up to 44 in the world rankings.

She is currently 51st and making her debut in the main draw, but a first-round meeting against Beatriz Haddad Maia is a tough one.

The 18th seed reached the quarter-finals in New York 12 months ago, so can’t be taken lightly. However, Kartal came out on top when the pair met at Indian Wells in March, winning 6-2, 6-1, and thrives from being the underdog.

US Open Day 3 prediction 2: Kartal to win 2-1 - 18/5 Ladbrokes

Christopher O’Connell vs Alex De Minaur Preview

Two Australians go head-to-head on the Grandstand Court when the eighth seed Alex De Minaur takes on Christopher O’Connell for a place in the second round.

The pair have never met before but were due to meet in Toronto, only for O’Connell to pull out, while De Minuar went on to lose in the quarter finals to eventual winner Ben Shelton.

De Minaur has shown good form on US hard courts, winning in Washington, where he beat Jiri Lehecka, Corentin Moutet and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina along the way.

The 26-year-old has reached the quarter-finals of the US Open twice, including 12 months ago when he was beaten in straight sets by Jack Draper, and he’s a best price of 1/16 on betting apps to defeat his compatriot here.

O’Connell will want to have his say in the match, but a lot will depend on how fit he is. He pulled out of both Toronto and Winston-Salem so if he is to get anything, he is going to have to start fast and see if he can take his opponent by surprise.

De Minaur should be the sharper player and can justify his short-price status for the game in double quick time.

US Open Day 3 prediction 3: Under 29.5 games - 21/20 BetMGM

Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango Preview

With the recent form of Iga Swiatek, who is eying a return to the top of the world rankings, you have to fear for Emiliana Arango.

The Pole dropped just one set on her way to Wimbledon glory and won the recent Cincinnati Open with six straight set victories.

When she is on form, she can be ruthless. Remember she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final at SW19.

Arango is currently ranked 84 in the world and making her debut at Flushing Meadows, and she couldn’t face a more difficult match.

US Open Day 3 prediction 4: Under 15.5 games - 11/8 Boyle Sports

