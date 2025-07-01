Wimbledon Day 2 Betting Preview

Under 26.5 games in Jannik Sinner v Luca Nardi - 13/10 Unibet

Over 2.5 sets in Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro - 9/5 BetMGM

Under 28.5 games Alexandre Muller v Novak Djokovic 23/20 Unibet

Under 18.5 games in Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Jessica Pegula - 11/10 BoyleSports

Four-fold accumulator - 26.6/1 Unibet

The first day of Wimbledon didn’t disappoint, and we are expecting another one packed with upsets, British success and ice packs as the heat plays a key role at SW19.

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz was taken to five sets by veteran Fabio Fognini, while seven Brits reached the second round, including Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Arthur Fery, who all knocked out seeds.

There are nine more home-grown players in action on Tuesday, including Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Heather Watson.

We’ve put together a four-fold accumulator from the pick of the action, which pays 26.6/1 on Unibet and equivalent betting sites.

Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi prediction

World number one Jannik Sinner is yet to really shine at Wimbledon, with a semi-final place in 2023 his best appearance so far, and he would love to go one better this year.

He started 2025 by winning the Australian Open and was beaten in a five-set instant classic in the recent French Open final by Alcaraz, so can he make it three grand slam finals in a row at SW19?

He gets his campaign underway on Court One against fellow Italian Luca Nardi, who is currently ranked 95 in the world.

This is his second appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon, but he goes into the game with just one match on grass this season. He played the qualifiers at Eastbourne but was beaten by Brit Billy Harris in straight sets.

Tennis betting sites are offering 1/66 on Sinner to win, and you can get 50/1 on the shock, but we can’t see any chance of that happening, especially when you can only get 2/7 on Sinner winning in three sets.

Wimbledon Day 2 prediction 1: Under 26.5 games in Jannik Sinner v Luca Nardi - 13/10 Unibet

Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro prediction

Two-time winner Petra Kvitova is back at Wimbledon after missing last year’s tournament as she was pregnant with her first child.

She returned to action earlier this year, but she has won just once on tour so far and was given a wild card to take part in her 16th and final Wimbledon after announcing she will retire following the US Open.

She won the tournament in 2011 and 2014 and reached the fourth round last time out, and this time she faces the 10th seed, Emma Navarro.

The American reached the quarter finals in 2024 before she was beaten in straight sets by Jasmine Paolini. She has reached the quarter finals at both Queens and the Bad Homburg Open in recent weeks, but will know what Kvitova is capable of, especially in her last hurrah - we all know what Fognini did against Alcaraz.

Betting sites are offering 7/2 on a Kvitova win and you can get 1/4 on Navarro bringing an end to her excellent Wimbledon career - this one really could go either way, and we’re expecting another close call.

Wimbledon Day 2 prediction 2: Over 2.5 sets in Kvitova vs Navarro - 9/5 BetMGM

Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic prediction

Novak Djokovic gets his 20th Wimbledon campaign underway against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who is playing at SW19 for the third year in a row.

The world number 41 has reached the second round in his previous two appearances, but in the seven-time champion, he faces a far tougher opponent.

The two players have met once before, at the US Open in 2023, when Djokovic won 6-0 6-2 6-3 on his way to winning the tournament and his last grand slam to date.

Wimbledon odds of 23/20 are available for Djokovic to take care of business without breaking a sweat at the All England Club or alternatively a stunning upset from Muller.

Wimbledon Day 2 prediction 3: Under 28.5 games Muller v Djokovic - 23/20 Unibet

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Jessica Pegula is always a threat on grass, and she won the recent Bad Homburg Open in Germany, beating Iga Swiatek in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, which should give her a lot of confidence going into this one.

The third seed faces Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who is currently ranked 116th in the world, and playing in her third Wimbledon after reaching the third round the last time she competed in 2023, when she was beaten in straight sets by Pegula.

Cocciaretto picked up just four games that day, and Pegula is a far more complete player now, and we are expecting another easy afternoon.

Wimbledon Day 2 prediction 4: Under 18.5 games in Cocciaretto vs Pegula - 11/10 BoyleSports

