Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon preparations as he takes on rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old has looked impressive on grass this season following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, before he was bundled out of Queen’s in the first round by eventual finalist Alex de Minaur.

Rune is one the game’s rising stars but the 20-year-old is still finding his feet on grass: the Dane only won his first match on grass last week at Queen’s, before going on to reach the semi-finals where he also lost to De Minaur.

Murray has opted for extra match practice ahead of his return to SW19, where he will be unseeded in Friday’s draw. Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also involved this week.

