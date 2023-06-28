Jump to content

Liveupdated1687959037

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune LIVE: Latest scores and updates from pre-Wimbledon exhibition

Andy Murray is in action at the at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham as he continues his Wimbledon build-up

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 28 June 2023 14:30
Comments
Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon

Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon preparations as he takes on rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old has looked impressive on grass this season following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, before he was bundled out of Queen’s in the first round by eventual finalist Alex de Minaur.

Rune is one the game’s rising stars but the 20-year-old is still finding his feet on grass: the Dane only won his first match on grass last week at Queen’s, before going on to reach the semi-finals where he also lost to De Minaur.

Murray has opted for extra match practice ahead of his return to SW19, where he will be unseeded in Friday’s draw. Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are also involved this week.

Follow live scores and updates as Andy Murray faces Holger Rune ahead of Wimbledon

1687959037

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune

Coco Gauff has tied up the first set against Jodie Burrage and is on her way to the second, too, breaking early to take a 2-0 lead and beginning to canter towards the quarter finals in Eastbourne.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 14:30
1687958771

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune

This will be a useful encounter for Rune, having to try and work out a wily grass court veteran. Neither player will quite be at full tilt, you’d imagine, given the rather more important business come five miles to the south next week, but each could do with a solid showing to just bolster the confidence a little more after encouraging summer seasons so far.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 14:26
1687958409

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune

Holger Rune looked tidy enough on the grass at Queen’s last week - the young Dane is still something of a newbie on the surface, parlaying a first win into a maiden grass semi-final.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 14:20
1687957874

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune

Right, not too far away now from Andy Murray and Holger Rune striding out under rather gloomy Hurlingham skies. After weeks of heat, the British weather has just started to take a turn for the worse over the last couple of days, with a bit of rain forecast tomorrow in the south east. Things look clear for week one of Wimbledon as things stand.

Down in Eastbourne, Coco Gauff has begun well against Jodie Burrage - the American will serve to close out the first set at 5-1.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 14:11
1687957553

Nick Kyrgios shows support for potential Saudi investment in tennis

Nick Kyrgios has backed potential investment in tennis from Saudi Arabia as the PIF set their sights on another venture within sports.

After the seismic deal with the PGA Tour to further its influence in golf, the PIF are reported to be in discussions over further involvement in tennis.

Kyrgios, the world No. 33 and 2022 Wimbledon finalist, has expressed his support for foreign investment, stating: “Finally. They see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid.”

‘Finally’: Nick Kyrgios shows support for potential Saudi investment in tennis

Reports of a possible deal between the ATP Tour and the PIF appeal to the Australian

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 14:05
1687956844

John McEnroe believes Andy Murray is still among top dozen players on grass

What of Andy Murray’s chances at Wimbledon, then? Well, there have been hints of Murray’s best form during this summer lawn swing, with twin titles in Surbiton and Nottingham, and defeat to Alex de Minaur at Queen’s last week looks better in retrospect given the Australian’s run to the final. One man who thinks Murray could roll back the years is John McEnroe, ready for another commentary stint on the BBC and confident the British faithful could enjoy a good showing from an old favourite.

“I put him in the top dozen players that understand what it takes to compete and do well on grass,” said McEnroe. “So from that alone, if he gets a couple breaks here and there and gets going, who knows what could happen? Winning it, that’s a big ask, but you never know.

“I’m amazed that he’s been able to get back and it’s been a long, hard road. I’m pulling for him to do something.”

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 13:54
1687956287

Wimbledon seeds revealed

And here are the names to know ahead of things getting underway at Wimbledon next week - Carlos Alcaraz is the first men’s top seed not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray in 20 years.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 13:44
1687956173

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune LIVE

Down in Eastbourne, meanwhile, Katie Boulter saw her preparations dented by defeat to Petra Martic, though the ambitious British number one remains confident she is in good shape ahead of Wimbledon.

Katie Boulter ‘very happy’ with Wimbledon build-up despite early exits

The British number one was second best in a 6-4 7-5 defeat to Croatian Petra Martic at Eastbourne.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 13:42
1687955873

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune LIVE

We are deep in the thick of Wimbledon warm-up action, with the grass courts around the United Kingdom all abuzz over the last fortnight. This week’s exhibition at Hurlingham may lack the competitive stakes of Queen’s, Nottingham and Eastbourne but nonetheless offers some of the top men’s professionals useful time on the west London lawns - and Cameron Norrie looked in good touch against Frances Tiafoe yesterday.

Cameron Norrie beats Frances Tiafoe at Tennis Classic exhibition event

Norrie won 6-3 3-6 10-6 after a match tie-breaker.

Harry Latham-Coyle28 June 2023 13:37
1687955495

Andy Murray vs Holger Rune LIVE

How can I watch Andy Murray vs Holger Rune?

It will be available to watch live on the Hurlingham Club website.

Jamie Braidwood28 June 2023 13:31

