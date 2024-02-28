Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray will look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024 when he takes on Ugo Humbert in the last-16 of the Dubai Open on Wednesday.

Murray has struggled for form so far in 2024 but battled past former top-10 player Denis Shapovalov in the first round at the start of the week.

After the match, the three-time Grand Slam champion conceded he may be playing his “last few months” of professional tennis, with his retirement from the sport looming large.

The Scot will have his work cut out for him in the last 16 as he takes on world no. 18 Humbert, although he has won his two previous encounters against the Frenchman, who beat fellow countryman Gael Monfils to reach this stage. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert?

Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert is scheduled to take place second on Centre Court on Wednesday 28 February in Dubai. It will start following the conclusion of Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Cazaux and is expected to get underway at around 12pm GMT.

The winner of Murray vs Humbert will face a quarter-final against the winner of Hubert Hurkacz vs Christopher O’Connell, which takes place later in the day on centre court.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Dubai Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Murray: 2/1

Humbert: 4/11