Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates, scores and results as Rafael Nadal cruises into second round
Follow all the action from Melbourne Park as the year’s first grand slam gets underway
Follow all the action as the Australian Open 2022 gets underway in Melbourne.
After all the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation was finally settled on Sunday, attention finally returned to the actual tennis and a packed singles schedule on Monday. In the women’s draw, there was an early upset as Coco Gauff was defeated in straight sets by world No 110 Qiang Wang. However, there were no such difficulties for defending champion Naomi Osaka, who cruised past Camila Osorio. Maria Sakkari and Elina Svitolina were among the other big names to secure their spot in the second round, while home favourite and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena this morning.
In the men’s draw, where a new champion is now guaranteed to be crowned, a familiar face in Rafael Nadal staked his early claim, brushing aside Marcos Giron in straight sets. There was disappointment for Cameron Norrie, though, with the Briton, who was seeded 12th in the draw, thrashed in clinical fashion by young American Sebastian Korda. Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini recovered after losing the first set against Brandon Nakashima, while the fiery Canadian Denis Shapovalov also made it through in four. No 3 seed Alexander Zverev is in action later this morning. Follow all the latest updates, scores and results below:
Australian Open 2022: Day One
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as, after all the drama over Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation, the Australian Open finally got underway on Monday without its men’s champion.
The nine-times champion’s absence has blown the men’s draw wide open, with Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov among those to secure their spot in the second round overnight. There was no such luck for Briton’s Cameron Norrie, though, who was outgunned by the American Sebastian Korda.
There were few difficulties for the women’s defending champion, Naomi Osaka, who breezed past Camila Osorio. Maria Sakkari, Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina both advanced to the second round, but Coco Gauff fell to a disappointing upset, defeated in straight sets by China’s Qiang Wang.
Still to come this morning, women’s No 1 Ashleigh Barty begins her quest to win on home soil against the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. Americans Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin meet on John Cain Arena, while Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Emma Raducanu in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, takes on the in-form No 8 seed Paula Badosa.
