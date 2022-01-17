✕ Close Novak Djokovic loses second Australian visa appeal

Follow all the action as the Australian Open 2022 gets underway in Melbourne.

After all the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation was finally settled on Sunday, attention finally returned to the actual tennis and a packed singles schedule on Monday. In the women’s draw, there was an early upset as Coco Gauff was defeated in straight sets by world No 110 Qiang Wang. However, there were no such difficulties for defending champion Naomi Osaka, who cruised past Camila Osorio. Maria Sakkari and Elina Svitolina were among the other big names to secure their spot in the second round, while home favourite and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena this morning.

In the men’s draw, where a new champion is now guaranteed to be crowned, a familiar face in Rafael Nadal staked his early claim, brushing aside Marcos Giron in straight sets. There was disappointment for Cameron Norrie, though, with the Briton, who was seeded 12th in the draw, thrashed in clinical fashion by young American Sebastian Korda. Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini recovered after losing the first set against Brandon Nakashima, while the fiery Canadian Denis Shapovalov also made it through in four. No 3 seed Alexander Zverev is in action later this morning. Follow all the latest updates, scores and results below: