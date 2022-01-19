✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he reached the third round without dropping a set.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. The fifth seed Maria Sakkari will look to continue her good form in the grand slams when she takes on Qinwnen Zheng on the Margaret Court Arena. In the final match of the day on Rod Laver, third seed Alexander Zverev faces a home hopeful in Australian John Millman, with the world No 89 looking to pull off a shock against the Olympic champion. Follow all the latest updates below: