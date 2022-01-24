✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world No 1 Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.

Later in the day, the men’s number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the in-form Taylor Fritz, who celebrated reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time after defeating Francis Tiafoe and then Roberto Bautista Agut. The final match on Rod Laver Arena sees the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka face Kaia Kanepi as she continues to battle against her serving yips. Follow all the latest action and keep up to date with the Australian Open scores below: