Daniil Medvedev apologises for 'Boring' comment during Australian Open win

The Australian Open continues on Wednesday with a host of quarter-final ties, as some of the world’s top players compete to land the first Grand Slam of the year.

In the men’s quarter-final, it’s the No2 seed Daniil Medvedev who is in action next as he faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, with the Russian having had to apologise for his comments during the match with Maxime Cressy. During that encounter he shouted “this is so boring”, though later acknowledged he had misdirected his annoyance toward his opponent. Medvedev is aiming to reach his second successive Australian Open final, after he went the distance last year before losing to Novak Djokovic in the showpiece match. With the Serbian world No1 absent this time, Medvedev is aiming to add a second Grand Slam to his record, having won the 2021 US Open.

Earlier in the men’s singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the semi-finals with a win over Jannik Sinner, the young Italian who defeated Tsitsipas at the 2020 Rome Masters. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek beat Kaia Kanepi and American Danielle Collins beat unseeded French opponent Alize Cornet, who had reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. Follow all the action from the Australian Open: