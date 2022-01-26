Australian Open LIVE: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev latest after Stefanos Tsitsipas wins
All the action on another action-packed day in Melbourne Park
The Australian Open continues on Wednesday with a host of quarter-final ties, as some of the world’s top players compete to land the first Grand Slam of the year.
In the men’s quarter-final, it’s the No2 seed Daniil Medvedev who is in action next as he faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, with the Russian having had to apologise for his comments during the match with Maxime Cressy. During that encounter he shouted “this is so boring”, though later acknowledged he had misdirected his annoyance toward his opponent. Medvedev is aiming to reach his second successive Australian Open final, after he went the distance last year before losing to Novak Djokovic in the showpiece match. With the Serbian world No1 absent this time, Medvedev is aiming to add a second Grand Slam to his record, having won the 2021 US Open.
Earlier in the men’s singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the semi-finals with a win over Jannik Sinner, the young Italian who defeated Tsitsipas at the 2020 Rome Masters. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek beat Kaia Kanepi and American Danielle Collins beat unseeded French opponent Alize Cornet, who had reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. Follow all the action from the Australian Open:
Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-3* Daniil Medvedev
Medvedev goes long at the start of the seventh game but a big serve draws him level.
They trade at the back of the court once more and it’s Auger-Aliassime who wilts first as he goes long for 30-15.
A brilliant backhand down the line sees Auger-Aliassime go long and a big serve makes it another remarkably swift hold for the Russian.
Felix Auger-Aliassime *2-3 Daniil Medvedev
Medvedev drags Auger-Aliassime into deep waters at the back of the court but this time it’s the Canadian who wins out as Medvedev goes long.
Auger-Aliassime then tries a drop shot for the first time but Medvedev punishes him, finishing the point off with a smash for 15-15.
Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-2* Daniil Medvedev
One of Medvedev’s major strengths is his ability to remain unphased regardless of what has gone before in the match. He is emotionless on the court.
A missed opportunity to break in the last game but Medvedev starts the following one with a big serve and some strong baseline play to take a 30-0 lead.
Auger-Aliassime produces a brilliant passing shot to close the gap but two swift points from the Russian close out the game in double quick time.
It has been a decent start from Auger-Aliassime, but he is yet to get anywhere near breaking the Medvedev serve.
Felix Auger-Aliassime *1-2 Daniil Medvedev
Superb return from Medvedev in the opening point of the fourth game as he gets brilliant length on a big Auger-Aliassime serve to take a 0-15 lead.
The world number two then dominates the Canadian from the back of the court to set up a forehand opportunity but goes long with it.
Double fault from Auger-Aliassime and it’s 15-30. First real look at the serve for Medvedev.
Oh superb from Auger-Aliassime! The longest rally of the match so far as Medvedev is made to scramble all across the baseline before he is eventually passed with a vicious forehand down the line.
The Russian then finds the net with a return of serve and Auger-Aliassime sees the game out after a deep forehand. Medvedev called for the replay but, obviously, it was in.
Felix Auger-Aliassime 1-1* Daniil Medvedev
Some big serving early on here as Medvedev produces another ace at the start of the third game.
Auger-Aliassime trades at the back of the court and earns some joy but another huge serve takes the Russian to 40-15.
Medvedev uncharacteristically puts a backhand miles wide to bring up a small opportunity for Auger-Aliassime at 40-30.
Not to be though. Medvedev closes the game out with some more powerful hitting to keep the pressure on the Canadian.
Felix Auger-Aliassime *0-1 Daniil Medvedev
Auger-Aliassime receives a huge round of applause from the Rod Laver Arena as he begins his opening service game with two aces of his own. A statement from the Canadian that he is not here to be pushed around.
The ninth seed then goes long with a forehand before Medvedev fails to keep in his return for 40-15.
Another big serve sees Medvedev skew his return into the net and Auger-Aliassime is off the mark!
Felix Auger-Aliassime 0-0* Daniil Medvedev
Here we go then! We are underway and it is Daniil Medvedev who gets the match underway on serve.
And he begins with an ace!
Make that two aces as the Russian races into a 30-0 lead. A comfortable forehand takes him to 40-0, before he sees out the game as Auger-Aliassime’s backhand goes wide.
Good start from the top seed.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev
Auger Aliassime reached the semi-finals of the US Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
He is yet to win an ATP Tour title, although that does not quite reflect his consistency in recent times.
Nevertheless, Medvedev will be very confident he can move past the Canadian and set up a clash with Stefano Tsitsipas in the last four.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev
Medvedev has not lost in any of his three matches against Auger Aliassime.
The Russian was being goaded a little by the Aussie crowd during his second round clash with Nick Kyrgios earlier on in the tournament.
You don’t imagine he will have quite as raucous an atmosphere tonight.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies