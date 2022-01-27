✕ Close "I had a lot of fun" - Barty on dominating win to reach Australian Open semis

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s semi-finals as world number one Ashleigh Barty faces Madison Keys for a place in Saturday’s final. Barty, the Wimbledon champion and tournament favourite, is aiming to become the first Australian since 1978 to win her home Grand Slam and the 25-year-old has yet to drop a set in reaching the final four.

In doing so, she has taken out Americans in Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula and faces another today in the unseeded Keys, who is aiming to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time since the US Open in 2017. "Madi is an exceptional athlete, she has a great serve, great first strike off the return and off her first ball after her serve," Barty said. "It’s about trying to put her in an uncomfortable position, try and get her off-balance, because if she controls the centre of the court, the match is on her racket."

In the second semi-final to take place on Rod Laver Arena, Iga Swiatek faces another American in Danielle Collins. Swiatek, the seventh seed from Poland and the 2020 French Open champion, defeated Kaia Kanepi in the previous round while Collins beat Alize Cornet. Follow live updates below: