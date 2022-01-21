✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty aim to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park and set up a sensational last-16 meeting. Both players have appeared to be on a collision course since the main draw was made and are expected to be out on court at the same time on day five.

Defending champion Osaka faces the 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who produced an upset in the previous round in knocking out Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic, while Barty will look to continue her imperious form against Camila Giorgi. The home favourite has dropped just three games in reaching this stage and is on a run of 48 consecutive holds without dropping her serve.

The men’s draw is headlined by Rafael Nadal, who is yet to drop a set in cruising to the third round. The Spaniard will take to the Rod Laver Arena following the conclusion of Barty’s match and is set for a tougher challenge against former top-10 player Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere world No 3 Alexander Zverev is also in action against Romanian qualifier Radu Albot.

Follow for live updates and scores from the Australian Open third round: