Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates with Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal in action
Follow all the latest action from day five at Melbourne Park
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty aim to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park and set up a sensational last-16 meeting. Both players have appeared to be on a collision course since the main draw was made and are expected to be out on court at the same time on day five.
Defending champion Osaka faces the 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who produced an upset in the previous round in knocking out Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic, while Barty will look to continue her imperious form against Camila Giorgi. The home favourite has dropped just three games in reaching this stage and is on a run of 48 consecutive holds without dropping her serve.
The men’s draw is headlined by Rafael Nadal, who is yet to drop a set in cruising to the third round. The Spaniard will take to the Rod Laver Arena following the conclusion of Barty’s match and is set for a tougher challenge against former top-10 player Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere world No 3 Alexander Zverev is also in action against Romanian qualifier Radu Albot.
Follow for live updates and scores from the Australian Open third round:
Australian Open 2022: Berrettini and Alcaraz on serve in decider
It’s been a thrilling match between Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena.
Alcaraz has been so impressive, going blow-for-blow with Berrettini at the baseline, but a double fault offers the Italian a needless break point. Alcaraz’s reply is clinical, though, composing himself, bludgeoning a forehand down the line and clipping a deft volley into the empty court with Berrettini dragged way out of position.
It’s 2-2 in the fifth set. The pair have already been out on court for 3h 18m.
Australian Open 2022: Barty, Osaka and Nadal to play in night session
Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are aiming to join Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa in the fourth round. Osaka should be on court shortly with Denis Shapovalov closing in on victory on Margaret Court Arena, while Barty must wait for the conclusion to an epic five-set battle between Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz.
Following Barty will be Rafael Nadal, who takes on Karen Khachanov in a significant test for the returning Spaniard.
