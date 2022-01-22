✕ Close Fans appear to boo Andy Murray at Australian Open

Dan Evans is Britain’s biggest hope left at the Australian Open with hopes of reaching the fourth round and matching his best-ever run at Melbourne Park.

The 24th seed enjoyed a day off on Thursday, with his slated opponent Arthur Rinderknech forced to withdraw. Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is in Evans’ way as both eye a place in the last 16.

Auger-Aliassime is in fine form, leading Canada to the ATP Cup title, but Evans could benefit twice from the schedule and his bye in the last round, as his opponent also spent eight hours on court so far in total, grinding out wins over Emil Ruusuvuori and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, with Evans able to ease past David Goffin in round one inside two hours. Evans has fond memories of the pair’s only meeting throughout their careers and it came recently, just 12 months ago with Evans able to triumph in a landmark win to secure his first ATP Tour title.

The Canadian, 21, is guided by Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni, with Evans buoyant ahead of their meeting: “I had a lot of fun at ATP Cup. I wasn’t too hard on myself in pre-season. I’ve just carried on doing what I was doing at the end of last year. It was a long year. I have played some good tennis already. Hopefully get some more this week, and you never know.”

Follow for live updates and scores from day six of the Australian Open and the third round: