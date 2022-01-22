Dan Evans vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Australian Open 2022 latest score and updates
Follow all the latest action from day six at Melbourne Park
Dan Evans is Britain’s biggest hope left at the Australian Open with hopes of reaching the fourth round and matching his best-ever run at Melbourne Park.
The 24th seed enjoyed a day off on Thursday, with his slated opponent Arthur Rinderknech forced to withdraw. Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is in Evans’ way as both eye a place in the last 16.
Auger-Aliassime is in fine form, leading Canada to the ATP Cup title, but Evans could benefit twice from the schedule and his bye in the last round, as his opponent also spent eight hours on court so far in total, grinding out wins over Emil Ruusuvuori and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, with Evans able to ease past David Goffin in round one inside two hours. Evans has fond memories of the pair’s only meeting throughout their careers and it came recently, just 12 months ago with Evans able to triumph in a landmark win to secure his first ATP Tour title.
The Canadian, 21, is guided by Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni, with Evans buoyant ahead of their meeting: “I had a lot of fun at ATP Cup. I wasn’t too hard on myself in pre-season. I’ve just carried on doing what I was doing at the end of last year. It was a long year. I have played some good tennis already. Hopefully get some more this week, and you never know.”
Follow for live updates and scores from day six of the Australian Open and the third round:
Ruthless from Auger-Aliassime, who wins all four points to love in double-quick time. Meanwhile Daniil Medvedev, who was not happy with some of the crowd on Rod Laver Arena yesterday, has completed a straight-sets win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Evans starts the third set with much more assurance, and rattles through his service game with relative ease for the first time in a long time. A promising start and signs this match is not over just yet.
Second set, Auger-Aliassime! Dan Evans 4-6, 1-6 Felix Auger-Aliassime
You join us with Dan Evans – Britain’s final singles contender at this Australian Open – in serious trouble and on the brink of exiting the tournament. He gave a good account of himself in the first set against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, but the second was one-way traffic and Evans will need a stunning recovery to maintain his place in Melbourne.
