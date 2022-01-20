✕ Close Kate Middleton plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

Follow all the action as Emma Raducanu takes on Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.

After battling past Sloane Stephens in her first-round match on debut at Melbourne Park, Raducanu, the 17th seed, now plays the world-ranked No 98, looking to back up her incredible Grand Slam debut with glory at the US Open.

It’s the first career meeting between the pair, which will often be the case for the Briton at this stage of her career. Kovinic was successful in her first round, also over three sets, against South Korean player Jang Su-jeong.

The 19-year-old has been warned by Stephens that she still has “a lot to learn”, stating: “Everyone saw after the first point she gave like a massive scream. She played me, someone she’s ranking-wise supposed to beat. And, I mean, yeah, she won. Because she is so young it’s definitely a long road, so there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. I think she, yeah, has just a lot to learn.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Andy Murray is back in action and takes on Taro Daniel, with live coverage available here. While a raucous atmosphere in Melbourne and a contender for game of the tournament so far arrives in the shape of crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below: