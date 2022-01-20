Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic LIVE: Australian Open latest score and tennis updates
Follow all the latest action from day four at Melbourne Park
Follow all the action as Emma Raducanu takes on Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.
After battling past Sloane Stephens in her first-round match on debut at Melbourne Park, Raducanu, the 17th seed, now plays the world-ranked No 98, looking to back up her incredible Grand Slam debut with glory at the US Open.
It’s the first career meeting between the pair, which will often be the case for the Briton at this stage of her career. Kovinic was successful in her first round, also over three sets, against South Korean player Jang Su-jeong.
The 19-year-old has been warned by Stephens that she still has “a lot to learn”, stating: “Everyone saw after the first point she gave like a massive scream. She played me, someone she’s ranking-wise supposed to beat. And, I mean, yeah, she won. Because she is so young it’s definitely a long road, so there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. I think she, yeah, has just a lot to learn.”
Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Andy Murray is back in action and takes on Taro Daniel, with live coverage available here. While a raucous atmosphere in Melbourne and a contender for game of the tournament so far arrives in the shape of crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below:
Australian Open 2022: Raducanu 3-1 Kovinic*
Some heavy hitting from Kovinic suddenly and Raducanu unable to control the ball as she did early on.
Kovinic looking far more confident.
Australian Open 2022: *Raducanu 3-1 Kovinic
That’s a beautiful inside-out forehand from Kovinic to hit back hard here, she moves to 0-30.
Tremendous backhand winner down the line from Kovinic, two break points!
BREAK! Raducanu’s wild forehand across court never looked like dipping in, Kovinic hits back, 1-3.
Australian Open 2022: Raducanu 2-0 Kovinic*
Kovinic looks unsettled and is struggling to find her range. The backhand crosscourt is playing into Raducanu’s strengths.
Delightful variation from Raducanu, the backhand drop shot with Kovinic sprawling at the back of the court. This is very promising indeed, 0-30.
And it’s three break points as this set quickly gets away from the Montenegrin.
It’s a double break for Raducanu as Kovinic hits the net after another lengthy rally.
Australian Open 2022: *Raducanu 2-0 Kovinic
It’s now 82.2 per cent for Raducanu on the win predictor... She serves.
A bit of swagger to Raducanu early up here, a fast start like the first round against Stephens.
Kovinic can’t handle the heat from Raducanu’s forehand and it leads to another error, 40-15.
Then a serve spits up high and Kovinic can’t control it back, 2-0 to the No 17 seed.
Australian Open 2022: Raducanu 1-0 Kovinic*
It’s Kovinic to serve first...
Some thudding forehands from Kovinic to start things up and Raducanu pushed into some wayward returns as the Montenegrin moves 30-0 up.
Raducanu timing that return nicely to pin Kovinic back and draw level, but her next return sails long, 40-3.
Excellent from Raducanu, who is first to change it up in this rally, a backhand crosscourt pushes Kovinic into a more aggressive approach and she can’t time her volley at the net, deuce.
Really aggressive returns from Raducanu and she ruthlessly seizes the break, excellent start from the Briton, who lets out a cry in celebration.
Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic
Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic
Raducanu seen backstage waiting, now eating a cereal bar and taking in some water.
She looks relaxed just chatting to three members of her team.
It’s almost time to go, she picks up her bag and begins her walk to the arena entrance.
Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic
Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Sebastian Baez in his second round match in four sets (7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4) on Margaret Court Arena.
We’re now waiting for Raducanu vs Kovinic.
The crowds are still streaming in...
Dan Evans gets second-round walkover at Australian Open but Heather Watson suffers defeat
Dan Evans reached the third round of the Australian Open without hitting a ball but Heather Watson was beaten by Tamara Zidansek.
Evans had been due to take on Arthur Rinderknech at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play when the Frenchman withdrew because of a wrist injury.
It means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time.
Dan Evans gets Australian Open walkover but Heather Watson suffers defeat
Evans received a walkover when opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew injured.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies