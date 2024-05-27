French Open LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score and updates from blockbuster first-round clash
The 14-time French Open champion has admitted there is a ‘big, big chance’ he is playing at Roland Garros for the final time
Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.
Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.
Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek gets her tournament defence underway while Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are in action. Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog
French Open LIVE: Latest scores
There are dark skies over Paris and unfortunately plan on the outside courts is suspended due to rain.
Thankfully there are roofs over Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen, so the action is continues there.
Ons Jabeur and Jannik Sinner are in action first up on the main show courts.
French Open order of play, Monday 27 May
All times UK (BST)
Court Philippe-Chatier
From 11am
Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur
Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean
Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal
Not before 7:15pm
Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 11am
Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner
Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva
Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova
Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils
Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva
Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev
- Full for the full order of play, click here
How can I watch Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
What time is Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?
The match is scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following two matches in the women’s singles. It will follow Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek’s opening matches, with play starting at 11am UK time. Nadal could therefore expect to be on court at around 2pm, but it could be later depending on the earlier matches. Jabeur and Swiatek are heavy favourites in their matches, though, so could wrap a pair of quick victories.
Welcome!
Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.
Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.
Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek gets her tournament defence underway while Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are in action. Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments