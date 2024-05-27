Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1716807276

French Open LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score and updates from blockbuster first-round clash

The 14-time French Open champion has admitted there is a ‘big, big chance’ he is playing at Roland Garros for the final time

Kieran Jackson
at Roland Garros
,Jamie Braidwood
Monday 27 May 2024 11:54
Comments
Close
Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.

Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek gets her tournament defence underway while Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are in action. Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog

Recommended
1716807268

French Open LIVE: Latest scores

There are dark skies over Paris and unfortunately plan on the outside courts is suspended due to rain.

Thankfully there are roofs over Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen, so the action is continues there.

Ons Jabeur and Jannik Sinner are in action first up on the main show courts.

(REUTERS)
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 11:54
1716807031

French Open order of play, Monday 27 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatier

From 11am

Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek vs Leolia Jeanjean

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 7:15pm

Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11am

Chris Eubanks vs Jannick Sinner

Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Coco Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva

Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils

Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva

Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev

Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 11:50
1716807000

How can I watch Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 11:50
1716806979

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev?

The match is scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following two matches in the women’s singles. It will follow Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek’s opening matches, with play starting at 11am UK time. Nadal could therefore expect to be on court at around 2pm, but it could be later depending on the earlier matches. Jabeur and Swiatek are heavy favourites in their matches, though, so could wrap a pair of quick victories.

Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 11:49
1716806843

Welcome!

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.

Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal the 2022 semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek gets her tournament defence underway while Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are in action. Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog

Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 11:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in