French Open weekend predictions: Four betting tips to consider for Roland Garros

French Open weekend betting tips

Cameron Norrie to beat Jacob Fearnley - 4/5 Bet365

Jack Draper to beat Joao Fonseca 3-0 - 14/5 William Hill

Jannik Sinner to beat Jiri Lehechka, under 31.5 games - 20/21 Bet365

Paula Badosa to beat Daria Kasatkina 2-1 - 11/4 BoyleSports

Four-fold accumulator pays 43/1 with Bet365

French Open weekend betting preview

Saturday sees the halfway point of the French Open as we enter the middle weekend at Roland Garros, with third and fourth-round matches taking place in the men’s and women’s singles.

Few of the favourites have exited the tournament so far in Paris, with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek all still in contention as we approach the halfway stage.

And several of the world’s best are in action over the weekend, with Sinner, Djokovic and Coco Gauff joined by Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Jessica Pegula and others across Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen this weekend.

And ahead of the weekend action – but with Sunday’s fourth-round ties yet to be decided – we've built a four-fold accumulator with matches including Sinner, Draper, Paula Badosa and an all-British tie between Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley, with total odds of 43/1.

Cameron Norrie vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

An all-British clash is one of the headline third-round ties at Roland Garros as the country’s second and third-ranked players face off on Saturday.

Cameron Norrie comes into round three having beaten Federico Gomez in straight sets, while Fearnley came through the second round with a walkover after winning the first set against Ugo Humbert.

Norrie, who is a 4/5 favourite heading into the match, is bidding to make the fourth round for the first time at Roland Garros – having lost to Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Musetti in recent years – and already has one notable scalp, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

And Fearnley, who is offered at evens on various betting sites, continues his rise up the rankings as he takes part in the third round for the first time in Paris.

The 23-year-old’s inexperience at this level could tell against former world number eight Norrie, who has notable wins against British opponents in recent years including a victory over Jack Draper at Wimbledon last year.

And while it’s difficult to predict how Norrie will deal with Fearnley’s direct approach – with the two never having faced each other before – we’re going with the more experienced player to win, with Norrie potentially booking a match against Novak Djokovic in round four.

Joao Fonseca vs Jack Draper prediction

Another entertaining clash sees British number one Jack Draper face Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca in the latter’s debut at Roland Garros.

Draper comes into the match off the back of an impressive win over Gael Monfils in round two, with the 23-year-old a 1/2 favourite with tennis betting sites.

18-year-old Fonseca is yet to drop a set so far in Paris and beat seeded Hubert Hurkacz in round one, and with clay as his favourite surface he could prove a difficult opponent for Draper.

However, recent losses to Tommy Paul, Jesper de Jong and Fabian Marozsan show that the 18-year-old has plenty to learn when it comes to facing a higher level of opponent.

And the only previous meeting between the two came at Indian Wells in March, with Draper winning 6-4, 6-0 on his way to winning the tournament.

With the evidence pointing to a fairly comfortable Draper win, we’ve gone with the Briton to win 3-0 on the day, which is offered at 14/5 with William Hill.

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

World number one Jannik Sinner is bidding for a third major of his career at Roland Garros as he takes on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in round three.

The Italian has previously gone as far as the semi-finals in Paris and he was arguably the world’s in-form player before serving a brief suspension, though a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Italian Open shows that the field is still even at the top level.

And the 23-year-old faces Lehecka for the third time in their careers, having won both meetings in straight sets in 2024.

Lehecka has already secured his deepest ever run at Roland Garros, but it is set to come to an end against Sinner, who already has one major title secured in 2025 after winning the Australian Open in January.

Sinner’s previous wins over the Czech youngster have seen results of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2, 7-6(6), and with that in mind we’ve opted for a wager on the Italian to win in under 31.5 games, which is offered at 20/21 with various betting apps.

Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa prediction

Daria Kasatkina faces Paula Badosa in one of the most intriguing match-ups of round three, as the 17th-seed Australian battles the 10th-seed Spaniard.

The pair are facing off for the seventh time in their respective careers, with the head-to-head match-up currently reading 3-3.

The duo are 1-1 in matches on clay and Badosa has the only win in a major match, with the Spaniard also carrying better form into this match, having beaten Naomi Osaka in round one.

However, the 27-year-old has already suffered two injuries in 2025, and dropped a set in her victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the last round, while Kasatkina had an easier run to this point, having beaten Leolia Jeanjean in straight sets in round two.

Despite this, Badosa has the better of the recent match-ups between the two, having beaten the Australian in the round of 32 at Wimbledon last year as well as at Stuttgart in 2023.

And Badosa is the early favourite at 8/15 versus 6/4 for Kasatkina, but taking into account recent form, injuries and their previous records, we think it’ll be a tighter match than the odds suggest.

To that end, we think a wager on Badosa to win 2-1 could offer value at 11/4 with BoyleSports.

