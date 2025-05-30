Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca start time: When is French Open match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper plays rising star Joao Fonseca for a place in the French Open fourth round.

Draper, the British No 1 and fifth seed, is through to the third round for the first time after beating home favourite Gael Monfils in a four-set thriller on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old will now take on Brazil’s teenager sensation Fonseca, with the 18-year-old reaching the third round of a grand slam for the first time after two straight-sets wins.

Fonseca will be supported by his passionate Brazilian fans but Draper overcame the French crowd as he defeated Monfils on Court Philippe-Chatrier

This will be their second career meeting, with Draper defeating Fonseca 6-4 6-0 on his way to winning the Indian Wells title on the California hard-courts.

What time is Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca?

Draper vs Fonseca is the third match on Court Simonne-Mathieu, with play beginning with Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina at 10am BST. That will be followed by another women’s singles match, the all-French meeting between Elsa Jacquemot and Lois Boisson.

Draper and Fonseca could therefore take to court at around 2pm BST (UK time), but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous matches.

French Open order of play - Saturday 31 May

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Start at 10:00)

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Lois Boisson (FRA)

Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jack Draper (GBR) [5]

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Is it on TV and how can I watch?

Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.