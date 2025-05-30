Jacob Fearnley vs Cameron Norrie start time: When is French Open match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley faces Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash in the French Open third round.

Fearnley, 23, will be playing Norrie, 29, for the first time but they share a similar path having both played college tennis at the same university in Texas.

Fearnley is playing at the French Open for the first time, having enjoyed risen from outside the world’s top 500 a year ago to being on the verge of the top 50.

Norrie has fallen to 81 in the rankings but defeated Daniil Medvedev in the opening round and believes he has turned his run of form around.

The winner could face Novak Djokovic in the last-16, with the three-time French Open champion taking on Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic.

What time is Jacob Fearnley vs Cameron Norrie?

Fearnley vs Norrie will be the fourth and final match on Court Simonne-Mathieu. It will follow Jack Draper’s match against Joao Fonseca, with two matches in the women’s singles before then.

Draper vs Fonseca has the makings of a lengthy contest, so Fearnley and Norrie may not take to court until around 6pm or 7pm BST (UK time). It could be earlier or later depending on the previous matches, however.

Is it on TV and how can I watch?

Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.

French Open order of play - Saturday 31 May

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Start at 10:00)

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]

Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Lois Boisson (FRA)

Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jack Draper (GBR) [5]

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

What have the players said?

Jacob Fearnley: “I know Cam very well. We both went to TCU in America. We didn't cross paths there. I know Cam very well. Respect his game extremely well. Someone that I looked up to as a British tennis player and as a Horned Frog.

“I haven't really played another Brit at this level. It's good for the British fans to have a guaranteed Brit in the fourth round. It's pretty cool.”

Cameron Norrie: "I'm happy to be through and enjoying my tennis again. I feel like I have a really good game for the clay in general. I think it's down to if I'm moving well and giving nothing away. I can be really difficult to beat. He has had unreal result. This is his first clay season and he has played unreal. It is going to be tough playing him."