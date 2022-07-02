Katie Boulter has the chance to advance to the second week of Wimbledon as she takes on Harmony Tan this afternoon at the All England Club.

Boutler shocked last year’s WImbledon finalist and former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova on Thursday in an emotional three-set win on Centre Court.

The British player dedicated the best victory of her career to her late grandmother, who Boulter revealed after the match had died just two days earlier.

Tan will look to continue her remarkable debut run at Wimbledon after she burst onto the scene by shocking Serena Williams in the opening round.

What time is Katie Boulter’s match today?

Boulter will face Tan at 11am on Court No 2.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day six

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova

2. Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Alex De Minaur v Liam Broady

2. Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet

3. Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

2. Richard Gasquet v Botic Van De Zandschulp

3. Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby

2. Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz

3. Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Sock v Jason Kubler

2. Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina