Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream: Start time and how to watch Wimbledon match today

Everything you need to know ahead of the third-round clash

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 02 July 2022 06:31
Kyrgios fined $10000 for bad behaviour in first round match at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas today in a blockbuster third-round match at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios produced a faultless display in destroying Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Tsitsipas, the number four seed, has lost three out of the four meetings with Kyrgios - including on grass at Halle just a few weeks ago.

It’s set to be an entertaining contest between the two players, who have an eventful history. Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and there is a good chance there will be a repeat of some of the antics that marred his five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb in the opening round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas today?

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas are last up on Court No 1, following Liam Broady’s match against Diego Schwartzman and Iga Swiatek’s contest against Alize Cornet. It is unlikey to start before 5pm but it could be later than that.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day six

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova

2. Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Alex De Minaur v Liam Broady

2. Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet

3. Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

2. Richard Gasquet v Botic Van De Zandschulp

3. Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby

2. Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz

3. Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Sock v Jason Kubler

2. Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina

