Andy Murray will begin his grass court season in Stuttgart, while Emma Raducanu will be in action at the Nottingham Open.

Murray’s Wimbledon preparation could also be the start of a farewell, and he has previously indicated this could be his final season before retirement.

Marcos Giron will be his first opponent on the surface that has previously brought 37-year-old Murray success, and the American has already climbed into the world’s top 50 this year.

Raducanu skipped the French Open to focus on her fitness, but believes she is in a good place ahead of the Nottingham Open. She will take on Ena Shibahara as she continues her comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.

Follow all the live action from Nottingham and Stuttgart in the blog below: