Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara LIVE: Nottingham Open scores and updates ahead of Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron
Follow all the live action from Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray’s grass court matches
Andy Murray will begin his grass court season in Stuttgart, while Emma Raducanu will be in action at the Nottingham Open.
Murray’s Wimbledon preparation could also be the start of a farewell, and he has previously indicated this could be his final season before retirement.
Marcos Giron will be his first opponent on the surface that has previously brought 37-year-old Murray success, and the American has already climbed into the world’s top 50 this year.
Raducanu skipped the French Open to focus on her fitness, but believes she is in a good place ahead of the Nottingham Open. She will take on Ena Shibahara as she continues her comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.
Follow all the live action from Nottingham and Stuttgart in the blog below:
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara start time: How to watch Nottingham Open online and on TV today
Emma Raducanu returns today against Ena Shibahara at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, which runs from 10-16 June.
The Briton has been out of action for the last six weeks following defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle at the Madrid Open. The former US Open champion opted against French Open qualification, instead focusing on “keeping fit for the rest of the year” and the build-up to Wimbledon.
After missing the grass court season last year through injury after surgery, Raducanu looks to build momentum against the 21-year-old Japanese player, who is the world number 274 and was last seen at Roland Garros, reaching the second round of the mixed doubles and the third round of the women’s doubles.
Katie Boulter is also in action and begins her title defence against compatriot Harriet Dart, with former Wimbledon finalists Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova also in the draw. Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will compete in the men’s Challenger event to run alongside the women’s WTA event.
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in grasscourt action
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara at the Nottingham Open and Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron in Stuttgart.
Raducanu insisted before the tournament that she is ready and fit, having dropped out of the French Open to work on her build up to Wimbledon following wrist and ankle surgery last year.
Murray will start the preparations for what could be his farewell appearance at Wimbledon with a short trip to Stuttgart and take on Giron, who has moved into the world top 50.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments